Nice vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Nice return to league action this weekend and will take on Clermont at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday as the Ligue 1 campaign continues.

The hosts have been in impeccable form in recent weeks. They beat Metz 2-0 in their last league game, with Khepren Thuram and Amine Gouri both getting on the scoresheet in the second half. Their most recent outing saw them knock defending champions PSG out of the Coupe de France on Monday.

Nice sit second in the league table with 42 points from 22 games. They will now be looking to continue their strong run when they play this weekend.

Clermont have had their struggles in their first-ever appearance in the French top-flight but have ground out commendable results from time to time. They picked up a shock 2-1 comeback win over Stade Rennais in their last game via goals from Lucas Da Cunha and Jordan Tell.

The newly-promoted side sit 15th in the Ligue 1 standings with 21 points after 22 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they take on Nice on Sunday.

Nice vs Clermont Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Nice and Clermont. The hosts have won both games with the most recent being a 2-1 victory earlier in the season. Florient Ogier gave Clermont a first-half lead before a late brace from Amine Gouri turned the game around in favor of the Eaglets.

Nice Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Clermont Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

Nice vs Clermont Team News

Nice

Pablo Rosario and Calvin Stengs are both injured and will miss Sunday's game.

Injured: Pablo Rosario, Calvin Stengs

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clermont

Arthur Desmas and Jean-Claude Billong are both on the recovery trail from injuries and it is yet to be seen if they will be fit enough to play this weekend. Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Mohamed Bayo and Jim Allevinah have all returned from international duty and should return to the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Arthur Desmas, Jean-Claude Billong

Suspended: None

Nice vs Clermont Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez (GK); Jordan Amavi, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Jordan Lotomba; Hicham Boudaoui, Morgan Schneiderlin, Khephren Thuram, Justin Kluivert; Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouri

Clermont Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ouparine Djoco (GK); Vital M'Simba, Alidu Seidu, Cedric Hountondji, Akim Zedadaka; Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien, Jason Berthomier; Lucas Da Cunha, Elbasan Rashani, Mohamed Bayo

Nice vs Clermont Prediction

Nice are on a seven-game winning streak, five of which came in Ligue 1. The team's defense has performed commendably, conceding 18 goals all season, the joint least in the league.

Clermont's latest result ended a four-game winless and goalless run. They have however won just one of their last 10 away league games and could, therefore, see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Clermont

Edited by Manas Mitul