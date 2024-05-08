Nice vs Le Havre prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2023-24

Nice will host Le Havre at the Allianz Riviera on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and continue their push for Champions League football in the closing weeks of the season.

They beat Strasbourg 3-1 in their last match, finding themselves a goal down in the opening 20 minutes before Evann Guessand, Dante and Morgan Sanson all got on the scoresheet to hand Francesco Farioli's men maximum points on the road.

Nice sit fifth in the league table with 51 points from 31 matches and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Le Havre have had their struggles upon promotion to the top flight this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 3-1 victory over Strasbourg, with Yaccine Kechta scoring a brace before veteran striker Andre Ayew wrapped up the points at the death.

The visitors sit 15th in the table with 32 points picked up so far and will confirm safety with a win on Friday provided results elsewhere go in their favor while a draw could also suffice.

Nice vs Le Havre Head-to-Head

There have been 38 previous meetings between Nice and Le Havre. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won 23 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season which the visitors won 3-1.

Nice Form Guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-D-L

Le Havre Form Guide in Ligue 1: W-D-L-L-D

Nice vs Le Havre Team News

Nice

Valentin Rosier and Sofiane Diop are both unavailable for the weekend clash due to injuries while Alexis Beka Beka is also expected to sit this one out due to personal reasons.

Injured: Valentin Rosier, Sofiane Diop

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Alexis Beka Beka

Le Havre

Andy Logbo has been out of action for Le Club Doyen since last November due to injury and will remain out of the side this weekend alongside Mohamed Bayo, who is out with an ankle injury.

Injured: Andy Logbo, Mohamed Bayo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice vs Le Havre Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcin Bulka; Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Morgan Sanson; Jeremie Boga, Mohamed Ali-Cho, Terem Moffi

Le Havre Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas; Yoann Salmier, Etienne Youte Kinkoue, Gautier Lloris, Christopher Operi; Oussama Targhalline, Abdoulaye Toure; Josue Casimir, Emmanuel Sabbi, Yassine Kechta; Andre Ayew

Nice vs Le Havre Prediction

Nice have picked up two wins and two draws from their last four matches after losing six of their previous eight encounters. They have, however, won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Le Havre's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are, however, without a league win on the road all year and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Nice 3-1 Le Havre