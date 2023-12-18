Nice vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Nice will entertain Lens at the Allianz Riviera in their last Ligue 1 match of the year on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered their second loss of the campaign on Saturday as they fell to a 3-1 away defeat to Le Havre. Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off in the 81st minute and Tom Alexis Louchet bagged a consolation for them in injury time, opening his goalscoring account for the hosts.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 11 league games and registered a 2-0 win over Reims on Saturday. Wesley Saïd opened the scoring in the 43rd minute and Óscar Cortés doubled their lead in the 75th minute, opening his goalscoring account for the club.

The hosts are in second place in the standings, trailing Paris Saint-Germain by five points. The visitors are in seventh place with 26 points from 16 games.

Nice vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 92 times across all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 35-34 lead in wins and 23 games ending in draws.

The visitors failed to score in their two league meetings against the hosts last season, suffering a 1-0 home defeat while the reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, recording three wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Nice are unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 this season, registering four wins in a row while keeping three clean sheets.

After conceding three goals apiece in their first three away games in Ligue 1, Lens have kept clean sheets in their last five away games. They have failed to score thrice in that period as well.

The hosts have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding just nine times in 16 games.

Nice vs Lens Prediction

Les Aiglons have recently seen a drop in form, suffering two defeats in three games in December. Interestingly, both losses came in their travels. They are unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 this season and will look to keep that record intact in this match.

They have won five of their last seven meetings against the visitors. They are unbeaten in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Francesco Farioli remains without Badredine Bouanani, Khephren Thuram, Sofiane Diop, and Alexis Adelin Beka Beka through injuries. Jean-Clair Todibo and Youssouf Ndayishimiye are suspended while Youcef Atal remains unavailable due to disciplinary reasons. Aliou Balde picked up an ankle injury on Sunday and is unlikely to start here.

Les Sang et Or are unbeaten in their four games in December, recording three wins. They have failed to score in three of their last four away games in Ligue 1 and might struggle here.

They will be without Kevin Danso and Jonathan Gradit through suspensions while Florian Sotoca and Facundo Medina return from suspensions of their own. Nampalys Mendy and Deiver Machado are sidelined through injuries while Elye Wahi faces a late fitness test due to illness.

Both teams have significant absentees for the match, which will be a factor here. With that in mind and considering the recent history between them, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Lens

Nice vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gaëtan Laborde to score or assist any time - Yes