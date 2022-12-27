Nice vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29, 2022

Nice will welcome second-placed Lens to the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Thursday as they resume their league campaign following a six-week break.

The hosts are unbeaten in six games, while Lens have won their last five. Nice held Olympique Lyon to a 1-1 draw last time around, with Nicolas Pepe's first-half penalty canceled out by Alexandre Lacazette's 89th-minute effort from the spot.

Lens, meanwhile, recorded a 2-1 win over Clermont Foot in their previous outing. They fell behind in the first half through Salis Abdul Samed's own goal, which they overturned with Wesley Said and Seko Fofana's second-half efforts

Nice vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 89 times across competitions. Lens lead 35-32, while 22 games have been drawn.

Both teams won at home in their Ligue 1 meetings last season, with Nice winning this fixture 2-1.

Lens are winless in their last six games at Nice, losing four and not scoring in three.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Only first-placed Paris Saint-Germain (13) have recorded more Ligue 1 wins this season than Lyon (11).

Lens have the second-best defensive record in the competition this season, conceding ten goals in 15 games.

Nice have the second-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring 15 goals in as many games.

Nice vs Lens Prediction

Nice are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions and last suffered a defeat at home against Lens in 2006.

Lens have not scored in two of their last four away Ligue 1 games, and the trend could continue. Nonetheless, they have won their last five games.

As the two teams are playing their first competitive games since November, they're expected to be a bit rusty. Considering their unbeaten runs in recent games, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Lens

Nice vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Lens to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Florian Sotoca to score or assist any time - Yes

