Nice vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Nice will entertain Lens at Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The two teams are separated by a point in the league standings, with the hosts leading in the fifth place with 34 points.

Les Aiglons are winless in their last three games, playing two draws. They played Toulouse in Ligue 1 last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Gaëtan Laborde scored from the penalty spot in the first half and Toulouse equalized in the 85th minute.

They suffered a shock 2-1 loss to fourth-tier side Stade Briochin in the Coupe de France on Wednesday. Tom Louchet broke the deadlock in the 54th minute but Briochin produced a remarkable late comeback with Hugo Boudin bagging a brace, including a stoppage-time winner.

Trending

The visitors made it two wins on the trot last week with a 2-0 away triumph over Montpellier in Ligue 1. M'Bala Nzola broke the deadlock in the first minute and new loan signing Jeremy Agbonifo doubled their lead in the second half, scoring within a minute after coming off the bench in his debut. Adrien Thomasson provided the assists for both goals.

Nice vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 96 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 36 wins apiece and 24 games ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Les Sang et Or and were held to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in September.

Nice have won just one of their last six games in all competitions. They have scored one goal apiece in five games during that period.

Lens are unbeaten in their last four Ligue 1 away games, scoring two goals apiece and recording three wins.

The visitors have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 18 goals in 20 games.

Nice vs Lens Prediction

Le Gym have endured a poor run of form recently but they are unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 this season, recording four consecutive wins. They have scored at least two goals in their last six Ligue 1 home games. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games in this fixture.

Terem Moffi, Jeremie Boga, Morgan Sanson, and Issiaga Camara are confirmed absentees with their respective injuries. Tanguy Ndombele and Pablo Rosario face late fitness tests.

Les Sang et Or have won their last two league games while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form. They have lost just one of their last nine away games. Nonetheless, they have failed to score in four of their last five meetings against the hosts and will look to improve upon that record.

Ruben Aguilar, Jhoanner Chavez, Rémy Labeau-Lascary, Denis Petric, and Martin Satriano will miss the match due to injuries. Florian Sotoca is back in training and in contention to start from the bench.

Nice have an unbeaten home record in Ligue 1 this season while Lens boast a good away record. With that in mind and considering their recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Lens

Nice vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback