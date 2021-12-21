Nice vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 action resumes ahead of the winter break and in their midweek fixture, Nice welcome Lens to the Allianz Riviera on Wednesday.

Nice were victorious in the French Cup round of 64 fixture against third-tier side Cholet on Sunday.

Andy Delort scored the winning goal in the 63rd minute to seal their place in the next round. It was their second win in a row as they overcame an in-form Rennes side last Sunday, beating them 2-1 in their away game.

Lens are winless in their last five league outings but returned to winning ways in the French Cup as they beat fifth-division side Stade Poitevin 1-0 on Sunday. In their previous league outing, they gave up a two-goal lead against Nantes and lost 3-0 last Saturday.

Nice vs Lens Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 41 times so far across all competitions. The visiting side have a better record against Les Aiglons, with 15 wins to their name. Nice have recorded 11 wins in this fixture while 15 games have ended in draws.

Nice have made it three wins in a row against the visiting side and recorded a 1-0 away win when they last met Les Sang et Or at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in January.

Nice form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Lens form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-D

Nice vs Lens Team News

Nice

Robson Bambu is a doubt for this game on account of an ankle injury. He is the only injury concern for the home team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Robson Bambu

Suspended: None

Lens

Kevin Danso was substituted in the French Cup win and is a doubt for this game. Wesley Saïd is a key absentee with a muscle injury and faces a late fitness test. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors:

Gael Kakuta - Calf injury

Deiver Machado - Knee injury

Facundo Medina - Suspension

Injured: Gael Kakuta, Deiver Machado

Doubtful: Wesley Said, Kevin Danso

Suspended: Facundo Medina

Nice vs Lens Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Youcef Atal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Calvin Stengs, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Justin Kluivert; Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jean-Louis Leca; Massadio Haïdara, Christopher Wooh, Jonathan Gradit; Jonathan Clauss, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Seko Fofana, Cheick Oumar Doucoure; Florian Sotoca, David Costa; Arnaud Kalimuendo

Nice vs Lens Prediction

Nice have the second-best defensive record in the league but have suffered a loss in their last three home games. Lens are also winless in their last five away games and are not expected to take home the three points here.

A stalemate is our prediction for this game.

Prediction: Nice 2-2 Lens

