Nice vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 action resumes ahead of the winter break and in their midweek fixture, Nice welcome Lens to the Allianz Riviera on Wednesday.
Nice were victorious in the French Cup round of 64 fixture against third-tier side Cholet on Sunday.
Andy Delort scored the winning goal in the 63rd minute to seal their place in the next round. It was their second win in a row as they overcame an in-form Rennes side last Sunday, beating them 2-1 in their away game.
Lens are winless in their last five league outings but returned to winning ways in the French Cup as they beat fifth-division side Stade Poitevin 1-0 on Sunday. In their previous league outing, they gave up a two-goal lead against Nantes and lost 3-0 last Saturday.
Nice vs Lens Head-to-Head
The two clubs have crossed paths 41 times so far across all competitions. The visiting side have a better record against Les Aiglons, with 15 wins to their name. Nice have recorded 11 wins in this fixture while 15 games have ended in draws.
Nice have made it three wins in a row against the visiting side and recorded a 1-0 away win when they last met Les Sang et Or at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in January.
Nice form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L
Lens form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-D
Nice vs Lens Team News
Nice
Robson Bambu is a doubt for this game on account of an ankle injury. He is the only injury concern for the home team.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Robson Bambu
Suspended: None
Lens
Kevin Danso was substituted in the French Cup win and is a doubt for this game. Wesley Saïd is a key absentee with a muscle injury and faces a late fitness test. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors:
- Gael Kakuta - Calf injury
- Deiver Machado - Knee injury
- Facundo Medina - Suspension
Injured: Gael Kakuta, Deiver Machado
Doubtful: Wesley Said, Kevin Danso
Suspended: Facundo Medina
Nice vs Lens Predicted XI
Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Youcef Atal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Calvin Stengs, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Justin Kluivert; Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri
Lens Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jean-Louis Leca; Massadio Haïdara, Christopher Wooh, Jonathan Gradit; Jonathan Clauss, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Seko Fofana, Cheick Oumar Doucoure; Florian Sotoca, David Costa; Arnaud Kalimuendo
Nice vs Lens Prediction
Nice have the second-best defensive record in the league but have suffered a loss in their last three home games. Lens are also winless in their last five away games and are not expected to take home the three points here.
A stalemate is our prediction for this game.
Prediction: Nice 2-2 Lens