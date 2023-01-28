Nice vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023

Nice will take on Lille at the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 action on Sunday (January 29).

Despite bringing in some big names this summer, Nice have struggled for traction. They're tenth in the standings and have only won one of their last five games, a 6-1 hammering of Montpellier in January.

Lille, meanwhile, are a little higher in sixth place and will hope to continue to push for European qualification spot with a win. Les Dogues have lost just once in their last ten games and are coming off an impressive 5-1 win over Troyes in their last Ligue 1 outing.

Nice vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the sides have been mixed, with two wins for each team and as many draws in their last six meetings. Lille won 3-1 on their last trip to the Allianz Riviera in May 2022.

Nice manager Lucien Favre was fired after their Coupe de France loss to minnows Le Puy on January 7, becoming the ninth Ligue 1 boss to lose his job this season. Caretaker Dider Digard, though, is yet to lose a game.

Lille’s recent record is not only impressive in terms of wins and losses, it’s also impressive from a goals perspective. In their last ten games, they’ve scored 18 times and conceded only seven.

Lille’s Jonathan David is the second-highest scorer in Ligue 1 this season with 12 goals. He has scored three in his last three games, including a brace against Troyes on January 15.

Nice have not played in 14 days due to their early Coupe de France elimination, which could make them rusty.

Nice vs Lille Prediction

On paper, the two sides are quite evenly matched, but in terms of form, Lille have looked better in recent weeks.

Nice did bounce back from their shock Coupe de France loss by destroying Montpellier but flattered to deceive against Reims and looked a bit toothless in front of goal.

Lille, meanwhile, have been in excellen form, having not lost since October and looking strong both in defence and attack. It should be a close one, but expect an away win.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 Lille

Nice vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lille win

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Both sides are more than capable in front of goal.)

Tip 3: Jonathan David to score for Lille – Yes (David has 12 goals this season and scored twice in his last league game.)

Poll : 0 votes