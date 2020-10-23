Create
Nice vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lille are currently flying in Ligue 1 and remain unbeaten at the top of the table
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 23 Oct 2020, 15:12 IST
Preview
Action in France’s Ligue 1 continues this weekend, and in a big game, fourth-places Nice welcome current league leaders Lille to the Allianz Riviera.

Both sides have been in excellent form in 2020-21, with Lille still unbeaten in domestic action. However, the two sides saw varying results in the Europa League this week, so it will be interesting to see if there’s any mid-week hangover when it comes to this game.

Nice vs Lille Head-to-Head

Nice have won four of their opening seven games in Ligue 1 this season, and most recently defeated Saint-Etienne 3-1 in an impressive performance. However, their 6-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League this week was both stunning and disappointing. How well they can rebound is anyone’s guess.

Lille, meanwhile, are unbeaten in domestic action, winning five games and drawing two. Most impressively, Christophe Galtier’s side have scored 13 goals while conceding just two. And unlike Nice, they were successful in the Europa League this week, thumping Sparta Prague 1-4.

Last season saw these two sides draw 1-1 at the Allianz Riviera, while the return game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy was cancelled when COVID-19 forced the season to be curtailed.

Nice form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Lille form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Nice vs Lille Team News

Nice boss and French football legend Patrick Vieira should come into this game with confidence. None of his squad are injured or unavailable, a rarity right now considering the prevalence of COVID-19 in Ligue 1.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Incredibly, Lille are in the same boat as Nice for this game. None of their squad are injured or unavailable, although Christophe Galtier may choose to make some changes to the side that comfortably beat Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice vs Lille Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Walter Benitez, Robson Bambu, Dante, Stanley N’Soki, Jordan Lotomba, Kephren Thuram, Morgan Schneiderlin, Hassane Kamara, Rony Lopes, Pierre Lees-Melou, Kasper Dolberg

Lille predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Yusuf Yazici, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone, Jonathan David

Nice vs Lille Prediction

On paper at least, this could be a close game. However, Lille’s supreme form right now makes them a very difficult side to beat, and with attacking talent like Jonathan Bamba and Jonathan Ikone to call upon, they’ll be tricky to stop.

Factor in the fact that Christophe Galtier’s side have a rock-solid defence, and Nice may well have a European hangover after that horrible loss to Bayer Leverkusen, and everything is pointing to an away win in this encounter.

Prediction: Nice 0-2 Lille

Published 23 Oct 2020, 15:12 IST
Ligue 1 LOSC Lille Metropole Football OGC Nice Football Renato Sanches Jonathan Bamba
