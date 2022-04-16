Nice vs Lorient Prediction and Betting tips | 17th April 2022 

In Ligue 1 action this weekend, Nice will host Lorient at the Allianz Riviera at noon on Sunday in the 32nd game week of the French top flight.

Nice have struggled for form of late, falling behind in the race for UEFA Champions League football. They were beaten 3-0 last time out by inconsistent Lens. They were two goals behind before the hour mark despite having a numerical advantage before conceding a third after Mario Lemina got sent off

The Eaglets now sit fifth in the league table with 51 points from 31 games. They will look to return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their quest for Europe.

Lorient, meanwhile, took a huge step in their race for survival last weekend when they beat fellow relegation battlers Saint-Etienne 6-2 on home turf. After going two goals down early in the game, Les Merlus showed commendable spirit to draw level by half-time before scoring another four in the second half to pick up all three points.

The visitors sit 16th in the Ligue 1 standings with 31 points from as many games. They will look to build on their latest result as they strive to pull further clear of the drop zone.

Nice vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• In the last 28 meetings between the two teams, Nice have won 11 times and lost eight, while nine other meetings have ended in draws.

• Lorient are unbeaten in their last three games against Nice and have lost just one of their last five.

• The hosts are without a win in their last four league games. They last went on such a winless league run between December 2020 and January 2021.

• Les Merlus have the worst away record in Ligue 1 this season, picking up just two wins in 16 games on the road.

• Despite their recent struggles, Christophe Galtier's side hold the best defensive record in the league at the moment, with 27 goals conceded.

Nice vs Lorient Prediction

Nice are winless in their last four games, losing twice, drawing twice and failing to score twice. They are, however, unbeaten in their last five home games across competitions and will look to capitalise on their home advantage this weekend.

Lorient, meanwhile, have had mixed results of late, picking up four wins, four losses and two draws in their last ten games. Their away form this season has been worrisome, which means they could lose this weekend.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Lorient.

Nice vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have hit the back of the net in five of their last seven meetings).

Tip 3 - Nice to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in five of their last six matchups with Lorient).

Edited by Bhargav