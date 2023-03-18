Nice vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023

Nice host Lorient in Ligue 1 at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday (March 19).

The hosts are seventh in the standings, five points behind fifth-placed Rennes, so they could make a push for European qualification. Nice's recent form has been excellent, with Didier Digard’s side going unbeaten since January 2.

Lorient, meanwhile, are only two places below Nice in ninth, but their recent form has been far more patchy. After winning six straight games earlier in the season, they have won just four times since the turn of the year, losing four and drawing three.

Nice vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two sides favour Nice, who have beaten Lorient in three of their last six meetings. More to the point, they have not lost to Lorient at the Allianz Riviera since April 2014.

Since firing Lucien Favre on January 9, Nice’s fortunes has completely changed. After collecting just 21 points from their first 17 games, they have gained 22 in just ten under caretaker boss Didier Digard.

Lorient’s form has been patchy since the turn of the year, but their win over Troyes last weekend means they have gone two games unbeaten for the first time since early January. They have not managed to go three matches unbeaten since October.

Former Premier League winner Kasper Schmeichel has kept nine clean sheets for Nice this season, with only three other Ligue 1 keepers managing more.

Nice (24 goals conceded) have the second-tightest defence in Ligue 1 this season, with only third placed Lens conceding fewer goals.

Nice vs Lorient Prediction

This game should be a tight one to call based on the league positions of the two sides, but it’s fair to say that Nice have been in better recent form

Their unbeaten run dates back to early January, while Lorient’s form has been all over the place. Most notably, they have not won away since New Year’s Day.

Lorient will likely make things tough for Nice, as they don’t leak a great deal of goals, but they could also find it hard to break down one of the league’s meanest defences.

Overall, one goal should be enough to nick a result for the hosts.

Prediction: Nice 1-0 Lorient

Nice vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nice win

Tip 2: Nice to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Nice have conceded just five goals in ten games under Didier Digard.)

Tip 3: Nice to score fewer than 2 goals – Yes (Nice have only scored at least twice on four occasions under Didier Digard.)

