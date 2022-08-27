Nice vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2022

Nice will entertain local rivals Marseille at the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The game is sometimes referred to as the Derby de la Cote d'Azur, but Nice and Monaco are the two main teams that contest the derby.

Nice are yet to win this campaign. After draws in their first two games, they lost 1-0 at Clermont Foot, thanks to Saif-Eddine Khaoui's sixth-minute goal. Jean-Clair Todibo and Mario Lemina were sent off in the final ten minutes to add insult to injury for Nice.

Marseille, meanwhile, have picked up two wins in their three league games. They returned to winning ways, beating Nantes 2-1 at home, thanks to second-half goals from Chancel Mbemba and Nicolas Pallois' own goal.

Nice vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two French Riviera-based teams have met 111 times across competitions, with Ligue 1 accounting for the bulk of these meetings. Marseille have the better record in this fixture, leading 59-29 in wins, while 23 games have ended in draws.

The two teams met thrice last season - twice in Ligue 1 and once in the Coupe de France. Each team won once, while the other game was drawn.

Nice have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six games against Marseille across competitions.

Two of Marseille's three league games this season have seen more than 2.5 goals, with bot wins coming at home.

All three of Marseille's Ligue 1 games this season have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors have 57 wins in the French top-flight against Nice, most by any team against a single opponent in competition history.

Marseille have picked up 14 wins in Ligue 1 in 2022, with only Paris Saint-Germain recording more (15).

Nice vs Marseille Prediction

Les Aiglons looked sharp in their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff against Maccabi Tel Aviv but have struggled in the league. Nicolas Pepe's arrival, albeit on loan, should be a welcome boost.

Nevertheless, the visitors have kicked off their campaign in solid form. Given their good record against Nice, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 Marseille

Nice vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Suarez to score any time - Yes

