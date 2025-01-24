Nice vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

Nice will invite Marseille to Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts have eight wins in 18 league games and are in fifth place in the standings. Les Phocéens have registered 11 wins and are in second place, though they trail league leaders Paris Saint-Germain by nine points.

Le Gym suffered their first loss of 2025 last week, as they fell to a 2-1 away loss against Lille in Ligue 1. Sofiane Diop gave them the lead in the 29th minute but Lille scored twice in the second half to register a comeback win. Their poor run continued in the UEFA Europa League and they lost 1-0 away at Elfsborg on Thursday.

The visitors are also winless in their last two games. They hosted Lille in the Coupe de France last Wednesday and suffered a loss in penalties after the score ended 1-1 in regulation time. They played Strasbourg in their previous league outing on Sunday and Mason Greenwood's second-half penalty helped them play out a 1-1 draw.

Nice vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two French Riveira-based teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 126 times in all competitions. The visitors have dominated proceedings in this fixture with 64 wins. Le Gym have 33 wins and 29 games have ended in draws.

Les Phocéens registered a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September, their first win in this fixture since 2022.

Nice have an unbeaten home record in Ligue 1 this season, recording five wins in eight games.

Marseille have an impressive record in their travels this season, recording nine wins in 10 away games.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 40 goals in 18 games. Interestingly, 25 of these goals have been scored in nine away games.

Nice vs Marseille Prediction

Les Aiglons have suffered two defeats on the trot for just the second time this season and will look to return to winning ways. They have won four of their last five Ligue 1 home games, scoring 11 goals, and are strong favorites.

Jeremie Boga, Moise Bombito, Terem Moffi, Victor Orakpo, and Morgan Sanson are sidelined with injuries. Sofiane Diop will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards and Pablo Rosario is a doubt.

Les Phocéens are winless in their last two games, scoring one goal apiece in these matches. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in their last four games. They have won nine of their last 10 Ligue 1 away games and will look to build on that record.

They have a lengthy absentee list for this crucial match as Faris Moumbagna, Valentin Carboni, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Amine Harit, Alexi Koum, and Ismaël Koné are injured. Amir Murillo and Valentin Rongier should start from the bench.

Both teams have some notable absentees for this match, which is likely to impact their performance here. Considering their current form and recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Nice 2-2 Marseille

Nice vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

