Nice vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

Nice will welcome rivals Marseille to the Allianz Riviera in the Ligue 1 on Saturday, as the two teams resume their league campaigns after the international break.

The hosts are the only unbeaten team in the French top-flight and recorded their fourth win of the season last time around. In another low-scoring match, they recorded a 1-0 away win over Metz, thanks to Hicham Boudaoui's 14th-minute strike.

The visitors returned to winning ways after six games in all competitions, recording a comfortable 3-0 home win over Le Havre. Arouna Sangante's own goal in the 18th minute got the ball rolling while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ismaïla Sarr added goals in the first and second halves respectively.

The meetings between the two teams are often referred to as the Derby de la Mediterranée or the Mediterranean derby. With bragging rights at stake, both teams will look to resume their league campaign following the break with a win.

Nice vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 119 times in competitive games thus far. The visitors have enjoyed the upper hand against the hosts, with a 62-31 lead in wins and 26 games ending in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded away wins in their Ligue 1 meetings, scoring three goals apiece in the wins.

Nice have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their eight league games thus far, scoring nine times while conceding just four times in these games.

Marseille have won 58 Ligue 1 games against the hosts, the most wins any team has had against a single opponent in the competition.

The visitors are winless in their last seven away games in Ligue 1, suffering five defeats. This season, they have scored eight times while conceding 14 times in six away games across all competitions.

Nice vs Marseille Prediction

Les Aiglons have enjoyed a great start to the season and are unbeaten in the Ligue 1 thus far. They have kept five clean sheets in eight games, more than any team in Europe's top five leagues.

They have kept three clean sheets in their four home games and will look to count on their defensive prowess in this match as well. They have won just one of their four Ligue 1 home games this term.

Head coach Francesco Farioli will be without the services of Antoine Mendy and Sofiane Diop through injuries while Khéphren Thuram is suspended. The club suspended Youcef Atal until further notice after the player shared a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict, which was soon deleted.

Les Phocéens recorded their first win since August in their previous outing and will look to continue their winning run in its match. It was the first win for new manager Gennaro Gattuso, who will be buoyed by that triumph.

Jordan Veretout and Samuel Gigot missed the meeting against Le Havre through an injury and will face a late fitness test. They are winless in their travels this season and might struggle here.

Three of Nice's four home games in Ligue 1 this season have ended in draws and, considering the recent history between the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Marseille

Nice vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score or assist any time - Yes