Nice vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Nice host Marseille at the Stade de l'Aube in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.
Nice are currently third in the league, one point above their opponents. Christophe Galtier's side will be going into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Lyon. They will hope to take that momentum into the clash against Marseille.
Marseille have faltered of late, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions. Jorge Sampaoli's side picked up an impressive 0-0 draw against PSG last time out.
They will hope to build upon that result with a win against Nice on Wednesday.
Both sides have a chance to go into second in the table with a win, and that should make Wednesday's fixture an exciting matchup.
Nice vs Marseille Head-to-Head
Marseille have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Nice winning only one.
Nice's solitary win was a 3-0 demolition of Marseille back in March. Goals from Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri and Alexis Claude-Maurice secured victory on the night.
Nice Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W
Marseille Form Guide: D-L-W-D-D
Nice vs Marseille Team News
Nice
Nice have no new injury worries following their 3-2 victory against Lyon last time out. Justin Kluivert and Robson Bambu are still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Justin Kluivert, Robson Bambu
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Marseille
Marseille came away unscathed from their 0-0 draw against PSG last time out. Jorge Sampaoli will have a full-strength side to choose from for Wednesday's game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Nice vs Marseille Predicted XI
Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Melvin Bard, Dante, Jean-Clair Todibo, Youcef Atal; Amine Gouiri, Khephren Thuram, Mario Lemina, Hichem Boudaoui; Kasper Dolberg, Andy Delort
Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Luan Peres, Duje Caleta-Car, William Saliba, Valentin Rongier; Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Camara; Cengiz Under, Dimitri Payet, Pol Lirola; Arkadiusz Milik
Nice vs Marseille Prediction
Despite both sides having similar starts to the season, the two teams are on very different runs of form and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday. Home advantage should play a big part in the game.
We predict a tight encounter, with Nice coming away victorious.
Prediction: Nice 2-1 Marseille