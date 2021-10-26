Nice vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Nice host Marseille at the Stade de l'Aube in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Nice are currently third in the league, one point above their opponents. Christophe Galtier's side will be going into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Lyon. They will hope to take that momentum into the clash against Marseille.

Marseille have faltered of late, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions. Jorge Sampaoli's side picked up an impressive 0-0 draw against PSG last time out.

They will hope to build upon that result with a win against Nice on Wednesday.

Both sides have a chance to go into second in the table with a win, and that should make Wednesday's fixture an exciting matchup.

Nice vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Marseille have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Nice winning only one.

Nice's solitary win was a 3-0 demolition of Marseille back in March. Goals from Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri and Alexis Claude-Maurice secured victory on the night.

Nice Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Marseille Form Guide: D-L-W-D-D

Nice vs Marseille Team News

Kluivert will be a huge miss for Nice

Nice

Nice have no new injury worries following their 3-2 victory against Lyon last time out. Justin Kluivert and Robson Bambu are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Justin Kluivert, Robson Bambu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille

Marseille came away unscathed from their 0-0 draw against PSG last time out. Jorge Sampaoli will have a full-strength side to choose from for Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice vs Marseille Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Melvin Bard, Dante, Jean-Clair Todibo, Youcef Atal; Amine Gouiri, Khephren Thuram, Mario Lemina, Hichem Boudaoui; Kasper Dolberg, Andy Delort

Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Luan Peres, Duje Caleta-Car, William Saliba, Valentin Rongier; Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Camara; Cengiz Under, Dimitri Payet, Pol Lirola; Arkadiusz Milik

Nice vs Marseille Prediction

Despite both sides having similar starts to the season, the two teams are on very different runs of form and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday. Home advantage should play a big part in the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We predict a tight encounter, with Nice coming away victorious.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Marseille

Edited by Peter P