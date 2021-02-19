Nice vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nice will play host to Metz in Ligue 1 action at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday.
Nice are currently in 14th place in the table, while Metz sit six places above them in eighth.
However, with neither side in great form in recent weeks, this match is a great opportunity for either team to secure three points.
Nice vs Metz Head-to-Head
Nice will only have three days of rest coming into this match, as they faced Marseille in a rescheduled match on Wednesday.
Adrian Ursea’s side lost that game 3-2. This means they have won just two of their last 11 league games.
Given their poor run of form in recent months, the Southern side may have perhaps dispensed with former boss Patrick Vieira too soon.
Metz, on the other hand, saw a strong run of form between mid-December and early February shoot them up the table.
They lost just one of 10 matches during that run, but have slipped since. Their last two matches have been losses against Ligue 1 strugglers Saint-Etienne and Strasbourg.
However, Metz’s strong defense has largely held out. They conceded just three goals in those two losses, and only the top three have conceded less than their total of 24.
The last time these two sides faced off, in early January, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Interestingly, Metz have beaten Nice just once in their past six meetings.
Nice form guide: L-W-W-L-L
Metz form guide: W-D-L-W-L
Nice vs Metz Team News
Nice
Nice still have a terrible list of injuries to work through. No fewer than six first-team players are sidelined for this game, including key defenders Dante, Danilo and Youcef Atal.
Injured: Youcef Atal, Dante, Danilo, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Jordan Lotomba
Doubtful: Kasper Dolberg
Suspended: None
Metz
Metz have a number of injuries of their own to deal with. Manuel Cabit, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane and Opa Nguette are definitely out. Meanwhile, Kevin N’Doram's involvement is in doubt.
Injured: Manuel Cabit, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette
Doubtful: Kevin N’Doram
Suspended: None
Nice vs Metz Predicted XI
Nice predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez, Andy Pelmard, William Saliba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Hassane Kamara, Alexis Claude Maurice, Morgan Schneiderlin, Pierre Lees-Melou, Rony Lopes, Amine Gouiri, Myziane Maolida
Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Pape Sarr, Habib Maiga, Thomas Delaine, Farid Boulaya, Vagner, Aaron Leya Iseka
Nice vs Metz Prediction
Despite Metz’s struggles in recent weeks, they will probably still be a tricky side for Nice to break down this weekend.
Nice did well to score twice against Marseille, but Metz’s tough defense should be more resilient, especially against a Nice side shorn of so many first-choice players.
We expect to see a tight away win for Metz.
Prediction: Nice 0-1 MetzPublished 19 Feb 2021, 18:10 IST