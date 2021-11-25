Nice vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Nice take on Metz in a Ligue 1 game at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

Nice are currently flying high in the table in 2nd place, while Metz are currently propping up the table in 20th place.

So will Nice continue their great start to the season and condemn Metz to another defeat, or will the visitors spring an upset?

After appointing new boss Christophe Galtier, who won Ligue 1 with Lille last season, Nice have been brilliant in the 2021-22 campaign.

Not only are they currently second in the table behind Paris Saint-Germain, but they can also boast Ligue 1’s tightest defense, having conceded just 11 goals thus far.

Nice’s last match saw them defeat newly-promoted Clermont 2-1, although they did require an 82nd minute goal from Amine Gouiri to secure the victory.

Metz, meanwhile, are suffering and are at the bottom of the table. They’ve claimed just nine points thus far, putting them four points away from the safety zone.

Most worryingly, Frederic Antonetti’s side have won just one match this season, a 1-2 victory over Brest back in late September.

However, three draws in their most recent three games have suggested that they are capable of better results than they have produced thus far this season.

Nice vs Metz Head-to-Head

There have been 45 matches played between the two teams in the past across competitions. The wins are equally shared at 16 each while 13 games have ended all square.

Recent results between the two sides have been mixed, with the last six games seeing two wins for Nice, two for Metz and two draws.

Nice form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Metz form guide: D-D-D-L-L

Nice vs Metz Team News

Nice

Nice have three players expected to miss out on this match thanks to injuries in Youcef Atal, Evann Guessand and Robson Bambu. Hicham Bouadaoui is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Youcef Atal, Evann Guessand, Robson Bambu

Doubtful: Hichem Boudaoui

Suspended: None

Metz

Farid Boulaya has been suspended for Metz following a recent red card, while a further two players are out with injuries.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Matthieu Udol

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Farid Boulaya

Nice vs Metz Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Flavius Daniliuc, Melvin Bard, Lucas Da Cunha, Mario Lemina, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg, Andy Delort

Metz predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, Sikou Niakate, Fabien Centonze, Pape Sarr, Kevin N’Doram, Thomas Delaine, Nicolas De Preville, Opa Nguette, Ibrahima Niane

Nice vs Metz Prediction

Metz have definitely improved in their most recent games, but they’re still likely to struggle here, particularly without the talent of Farid Boulaya.

Nice have been in strong form, and with the likes of Delort, Gouiri and Dolberg, they have the attacking power to brush most of their opponents aside.

With that in mind, expect a home win here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Metz

Edited by Shardul Sant