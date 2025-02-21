Nice vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23 2025

Nice take on Montpellier in a Ligue 1 game at the Allianz Riviera this Sunday.

Nice are currently chasing a UEFA Champions League qualifying slot for next season, and are in 3rd place on goal difference right now. Montpellier, meanwhile, are propping up the table in 18th and relegation looks ever-likely.

So can Nice continue their strong form this weekend or will Montpellier pull off a surprise?

Nice vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nice have a solid record against Montpellier at the Allianz Riviera, winning four of their last six meetings there. However, the last time Montpellier visited, they came away with all three points following a 1-2 win.

Nice's recent run of good form continued last weekend, as they comfortably brushed aside strugglers Le Havre despite going down to ten men. They've now won three of their last four games, and have only lost twice in their last 18 league games.

After producing two back-to-back wins in late January, Montpellier have once again slipped in form in recent weeks. They've now lost their last three games in a row, most recently being thumped 1-4 by Lyon.

Nice's Gaetan Laborde continued his hot streak last weekend by scoring again. He's now got three goals in his last three league games, and has nine in total - the same as his teammate Evann Guessand.

With 52 goals conceded, Montpellier have Ligue 1's worst defensive record at this stage of the season. They've also got the worst disciplinary record in the league, with the most yellow cards (64) and the most red cards (6) too.

Nice vs Montpellier Prediction

If you go by recent form and by league places, then this game should be an easy one to predict.

Nice have been on an excellent run recently, have won three of their last four, and have some of Ligue 1's most potent attackers in the form of Evann Guessand and Gaetan Laborde.

In contrast, Montpellier have lost their last three and have been struggling to keep goals out throughout the season.

Nice will be without key defender Melvin Bard, as he was sent off last weekend against Le Havre, but even so, the home team should still have enough to win here.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Montpellier

Nice vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win.

Tip 2: Gaetan Laborde to score for Nice - Yes (Laborde has scored three goals in his last three league games).

Tip 3: Nice to score in the first half - Yes (Nice have been leading at half-time in five of their last seven Ligue 1 games).

