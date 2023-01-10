Nice vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11, 2023 

OGC Nice and Montpellier will battle for three points on matchday 18 of Ligue 1 at the Allianz Riviera on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming off a shock 1-0 win at Le Puy-en-Velay in the Coupe de France on Saturday. Mohamed Ben Fredj scored a third-minute winner for the third division side.

Montpellier, meanwhile, were also eliminated from the Coupe de France, losing 2-1 at Ligue 2 side Pau FC. Mons Bassouamina and Mayron Clayton scored either side of a Valere Germain strike.

La Paillade will now turn their attention to league action, where they're 14th, having garnered 17 points from as many games. Nice, meanwhile, are 11th with 21 points.

Nice vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montpellier have 27 wins from their last 63 meetings with Nice, who have 19 wins.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a goalless draw in March 2022.

Nice are enduring their worst start to a Ligue 1 season after 17 games since the 2014-15 campaign.

Montpellier are seeking to win consecutive games at Nice for the first time in over a decade.

The visitors have scored a league-high seven goals in the opening 15 minutes of their away games this season.

Five of their last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Montpellier's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Nice vs Montpellier Prediction

Montpellier are in danger of suffering relegation for the first time since 2009, with just four points separating them from the drop zone. A defeat will put Romain Pitau's side closer to the bottom three, which they would look to avoid.

Meanwhile, things are not much better for Nice, with the hosts not tasting victory since the start of November, which led to them parting ways with Lucien Favre. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Montpellier

Nice vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

