Nice vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2024

Nice will entertain Montpellier at the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last four league outings, suffering three defeats. After a goalless draw against Clermont Foot last month, they suffered a 2-1 away loss to Toulouse last week.

Terem Moffi broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, scoring his first league goal in 2024, but goals from Thijs Dallinga and Yann Gboho just four minutes apart in the second half helped Toulouse record a comeback win.

The visitors are winless in their last two league outings and were held to a 2-2 draw by Strasbourg last week. Ismaël Doukouré had helped them equalize in the 71st minute, while Arnaud Nordin scored in the 87th minute to level the scores again.

Nice vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two southern French rivals have locked horns 69 times in all competitions thus far since 1933. The visitors have a narrow 28-23 lead in wins, and 18 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors, recording three wins. The reverse fixture in November ended in a goalless draw. They met again in the Coupe de France round of 16 last month, with Nice recording a 4-1 away win.

Montpellier have just one win in their last seven away games in Ligue 1, suffering six losses.

The hosts are winless in their last five Ligue 1 games, failing to score in three games.

The hosts have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding just 17 goals in 24 games. Interestingly, they have the third-worst goalscoring record in the league, scoring 23 goals in 24 games, four fewer than the visitors.

Nice vs Montpellier Prediction

Le Gym are winless in their last five league games, scoring just three goals in that period. After six consecutive wins at home in Ligue 1 between October and January, they are winless in their last two home games, suffering a defeat and playing out a goalless draw.

They have suffered just one loss in their last 10 home meetings against the visitors, recording eight wins. There are no fresh absentees for head coach Francesco Farioli, but he might look to make a few changes to the starting XI from their 2-1 loss last week.

La Paillade have just one win in their last eight league outings, suffering four defeats. They have suffered six losses in their last seven Ligue 1 away games, failing to score in four games, and might struggle here. Modibo Sagnan will be unavailable for the trip to Nice due to yellow card accumulation.

Considering the recent struggles of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Montpellier

Nice vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Téji Savanier to score or assist any time - Yes