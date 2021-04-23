Nice vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nice clash with Montpellier in a Ligue 1 encounter at the Allianz Riviera Stadium on Sunday.

Nice have climbed up to 10th in the table thanks to a strong recent run, while Montpellier are two places above them in eighth.

Nice are looking to dent Montpellier’s dreams of reaching a European qualification spot while Michel de Zakarian’s side aim to close the gap on fifth place.

Nice vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

Once as low as 16th in the table, an unbeaten run of six games allowed Nice to climb back up into a mid-table position.

However, they suffered an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to bottom side Dijon last weekend. Dijon broke a ridiculous 12-match losing streak in the process.

Nice are a capable side, but how they’ll rebound after such a stunning defeat is a major question mark.

Meanwhile, Montpellier continued their recent good form by securing a draw with league leaders Lille last weekend.

They have now not lost a match since 30 January, a run that included 11 league games.

Michel de Zakarian’s side also made the semi-finals of the Coupe de France this week, defeating minnows Canet Roussillon 1-2.

The last time these sides faced off saw Montpellier win 3-1. In fact, they’ve won four of their last six meetings with Nice.

Nice form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Montpellier form guide: D-W-D-D-W

Nice vs Montpellier Team News

Nice

Nice have four key players out with injuries for this game. Long-term concerns Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Dante are still out, but they’re now joined by Khephren Thuram and Amine Gouiri.

Injured: Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Dante, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier

Montpellier are missing two players, with Pedro Mendes and Ambroise Oyongo ruled out for the remainder of the season with knee problems.

Injured: Pedro Mendes, Ambroise Oyongo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez, Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, William Saliba, Hassane Kamara, Alexis Claude Maurice, Morgan Schneiderlin, Pierre Lees-Melou, Rony Lopes, Kasper Dolberg, Myziane Maolida

Montpellier predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Mihailo Ristic, Florent Mollet, Jordan Ferri, Teji Savanier, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort, Stephy Mavididi

Nice vs Montpellier Prediction

Nice have the capability to do well in this game, but whether they’ll be shellshocked following their defeat to Dijon is a major question.

Montpellier, meanwhile, are on their best run of the season and their front three of Laborde, Delort and Mavididi are as dangerous as any attackers in Ligue 1.

Therefore, an away win is the prediction here.

Prediction: Nice 1-3 Montpellier