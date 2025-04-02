Nice vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2025

Nice will invite Nantes to Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Friday. The fourth-placed hosts have a 20-point lead over the 13th-placed Canaries.

Les Aiglons have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three league games. They met local rivals Monaco last week and resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 2-1 away loss. Jeremie Boga broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, but Mika Biereth and Breel Embolo scored after the break to help Monaco register a comeback win.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last eight league games, suffering five losses. They overcame Lille 1-0 at home before the international break but failed to build on that form and lost 3-2 away at Le Havre last week. Goals from Saïdou Sow and Moses Simon helped them come back from two goals down, but Timothée Pembélé scored a late match-winner for Le Havre.

Nice vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 97 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 39 wins. Les Aiglons have 25 wins, and 33 games have ended in draws.

The Canaries are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts. They secured a league double last season, and the reverse fixture in October ended in a 1-1 draw.

Nantes have lost their last three Ligue 1 away games, conceding 12 goals.

Nice were unbeaten in their first 11 Ligue 1 home games of the campaign but are winless in their last two, scoring just once.

The visitors have won just two of their last 17 Ligue 1 away games.

No team have played more draws (9) in Ligue 1 than the Canaries this season.

Nice vs Nantes Prediction

Le Gym are winless in their last three games, scoring one goal apiece in the last two games, and will look to improve upon that record. They have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 10 Ligue 1 home games and will look to build on that form.

Melvin Bard and Dante are the two confirmed absentees for the hosts, as they will serve suspensions here.

La Maison Jaune have lost their last three league games and have failed to score in two games in that period. They have conceded 12 goals in their last three games while scoring thrice and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts, recording three wins.

Jean-Charles Castelletto will serve a suspension here, while Pedro Chirivella, Francis Coquelin, Fabien Centonze, and Alban Lafont will miss this match due to injuries. Marcus Coco and Nathan Zézé are back in training and will likely start from the bench.

While both teams have endured a poor run of form, Les Aiglons have the home advantage here and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Nantes

Nice vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

