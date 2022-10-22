Nice vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2022

Nice will entertain Nantes in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday (October 23).

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two games to climb up to 13th place in the league table. After a 3-2 home win over Troyes earlier this month, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Auxerre last week. Andy Delort scored in both games and will look to continue his goalscoring ways.

Nantes, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-1 win over Brest. Moses Simon scored his fourth goal of the season, while Moussa Sissoko opened his account for the club. The visitors are in 14th place in the standings, trailing Nice by two points.

Nice vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 84 times across competitions. Nantes lead 32-23 lead in wins, while 29 games have ended in draws.

Nice have won their last four Ligue 1 meetings against Nantes, who beat the former 1-0 in the Coupe de France final in May.

Nantes have conceded at least thrice in their last three away games and are winless in their last ten league games.

Nice have a solid home record against Nantes, losing just once in their last 14 games.

Only 18th-placed Ajaccio have scored fewer goals (8) than Nice (10) in Ligue 1 this season.

Nantes are winless on their travels this term and have lost their last three away games.

Nice have just one win at home this term and have failed to score in three of their five home games in Ligue 1 this term.

Nice vs Nantes Prediction

Nice have three wins this season, though just one of them has come at home. Les Aiglons have regained some form recently and are unbeaten in their last two league outings.

Given their record against Nantes at home, a defeat looks unlikely, but on current form, they might struggle to win.

Nantes have been winless away this season, so Les Canaris might struggle again. There has been nothing special about either team's performances this season, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Nantes

Nice vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nice to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Andy Delort to score any time - Yes

