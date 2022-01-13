Nice vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Nice host Nantes at the Allianz Riviera on Friday night in the 21st round of the French top-flight.

Nice are performing superbly this season under manager Christophe Galtier. They picked up a commendable 3-0 victory over Brest last weekend. Kasper Dolberg gave his side the lead 13 minutes into the game before Morgan Schneiderlin got sent off minutes later. Coupled with the heroics of goalkeeper Walter Benitez, Nice scored two more goals on the counter to pick up all three points.

The hosts sit second in the league table with 36 points from 20 games and will be looking to continue their good form on Friday.

Nantes have also begun picking up points of late. They played out a goalless draw against Monaco last weekend, marking their sixth straight game without defeat across all competitions.

Nantes sit ninth in Ligue 1 with 29 points from 20 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Friday as they seek a European finish this campaign.

Nice vs Nantes Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 30 meetings between Nice and Nantes. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won one less. There have been 11 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in the league earlier this season, with Nice winning 2-0.

Nice Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Nantes Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Nice vs Nantes Team News

Nice

Robson Bambu is injured, Calvin Stengs tested positive for COVID-19 while Morgan Schneiderlin is suspended after receiving a red card last time out.

Youcef Atal and Mario Lemina are currently with Algeria and Gabon respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations and will miss Friday's game.

Injured: Robson Bambu

COVID-19: Calvin Stengs

Unavailable: Youcef Atal, Mario Lemina

Suspended: Morgan Schneiderlin

Nantes

Jean-Kevin Augustin and Anthony Limbombe are both injured and will not play against Nice. Moses Simon, Kalifa Coulibaly, Charles Traore and Jean-Charles Castelletto are all away on international duty and will also be absent.

Injured: Jean-Kevin Augustin, Anthony Limbombe

Unavailable: Moses Simon, Kalifa Coulibaly, Charles Traore, Jean-Charles Castelletto

Suspended: None

Nice vs Nantes Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Flavius Daniliuc, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Jordan Lotomba; Hicham Boudaoui, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Justin Kluivert; Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri

Nantes Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alban Lafont; Quentin Merlin, Dennis Appiah, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Fabio; Roli Pereira de Sa, Samuel Moutoussamy, Pedro Chirivella; Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas

Nice vs Nantes Prediction

Nice have won their last four games across all competitions, scoring eight goals in the process and conceding twice. However, their home run is not impressive, as they have won just one of their last five games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions after going winless in their five games prior. They should be able to pick up a point against Nice later this week.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Nantes

Edited by Peter P