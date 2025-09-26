Nice vs Paris FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28 2025

Nice face off with Paris FC in a Ligue 1 match at the Allianz Riviera this Sunday.
Just one place in the league table separates these sides, with newly-promoted Paris in 11th and Nice in 12th and both teams on six points.
So who will come out on top this weekend, or will these sides remain on level pegging?
Nice vs Paris FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Due to this being Paris FC's first season in Ligue 1, and Nice being Ligue 1 stalwarts, this is the first time these sides have met in a competitive game.
- Given that they finished 5th last season, it's fair to say that the start of Nice's 2025-26 campaign has been disappointing. They have lost three of their opening matches, and were thumped 4-1 by Brest in their last league match.
- To add to Nice's poor run of form, they were also beaten at home by Roma in their opening Europa League match this Thursday.
- While Paris are only in 11th right now, it's fair to say that their first Ligue 1 campaign has been exciting thus far. They have won two matches and lost three, most recently losing 2-3 to Strasbourg in a thriller that saw three goals scored after the 80th minute.
- Adding to the exciting vibes around Paris, they have scored nine goals and conceded 12 in their opening five matches. This means that no other Ligue 1 team have been involved in more goals thus far this season.
Nice vs Paris FC Prediction
On paper, this match should favour Nice. They have the home advantage, far more Ligue 1 experience, and finished 5th last season.
However, they haven't been on the best form this season, and will be coming into this match off the back of a poor loss to Roma just three days prior.
With that said, while Paris have been exciting to watch, they've also been wide open at the back and have conceded the second-most goals in Ligue 1.
Therefore, expect both teams to score here, but Nice to just about edge things.
Prediction: Nice 2-1 Paris FC
Nice vs Paris FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Nice to win.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in Paris FC's last four games).
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Paris FC have scored in four of their five Ligue 1 games this season and have yet to keep a clean sheet).