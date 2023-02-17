Nice vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2023

Seventh-placed Nice will entertain Reims at the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts are currently the most in-form team in the French top flight and are on a four-game winning streak. Nice overcame Ajaccio 3-0 at home in their previous outing thanks to Dante's third-minute strike and a second-half brace from Billal Brahimi. It was the second game in a row in which they were able to score three goals.

Reims are undefeated in the league since October and returned to winning ways last Sunday with an emphatic 4-0 win over Troyes. Both teams head into the game on the back of unbeaten runs and the game should make for an interesting watch.

Nice vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 71 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1948 in the erstwhile Division 1. The hosts have a slightly better record in these meetings and enjoy a 27-22 lead in wins. The remaining 22 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have also been the better team in their recent meetings against the visitors, suffering just one defeat since 2018.

Fifteen of the last 16 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, with four of these games ending in goalless stalemates.

Reims are undefeated in their last 15 league matches while the hosts are unbeaten in their last six games, winning five of them.

Nice have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight home matches against Reims in all competitions.

Nice have kept four clean sheets in their last five league outings while the visitors have kept four clean sheets in their last six league games.

Nice vs Reims Prediction

Les Aiglons have seen an upturn in form, scoring 14 goals in their last six games while conceding just two goals in that period. The visitors have done well to keep their unbeaten streak in the league alive since October and will be looking to avoid a defeat in this game as well.

The two teams met last month in Ligue 1, playing out a goalless draw, and considering their recent history, another low-scoring result seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Reims

Nice vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Folarin Balogun to score any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

