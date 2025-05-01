Nice vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2nd 2025

Nice will invite Reims to Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Friday. The hosts trail second-placed Marseille by just four points and are still in contention to secure a direct berth in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Les rouges et blancs are 13th in the league table and will have to settle for a mid-table finish this season.

Le Gym have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last three league games, recording two consecutive wins. They met Paris Saint-Germain in their previous outing last week and registered a 3-1 away win, ending the capital club's unbeaten run in Ligue 1. Morgan Sanson bagged a brace while Youssouf Ndayishimiye added the third goal in the second half.

The visitors are also unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. Their winning streak was ended after two games last week, as they were held to a goalless draw by Montpellier.

Nice vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 82 times in all competitions. The hosts have a narrow 31-26 lead in wins and 25 games have ended in draws.

Le Gym extended their unbeaten streak against the visitors to 12 games with a 4-2 away win in the reverse fixture in January.

Both teams have drawn nine of their 31 league games this season. The hosts have recorded 15 wins, seven more than Les rouges et blancs.

Nice have won just one of their last four home games while suffering two losses.

Reims are unbeaten in their last four away games in all competitions, recording two wins while keeping three clean sheets.

Notably, six of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have ended in goalless draws.

Nice vs Reims Prediction

Les Aiglons have enjoyed a good run of form, as they are unbeaten in their last three games, scoring seven goals. They have scored in all but one of their home games across all competitions this season and will likely continue their prolific run here.

Mohamed Abdelmonem is sidelined with an ACL injury while Tanguy Ndombélé is also a long-term absentee. Ali Abdi and Badredine Bouanani face late fitness tests. Youssouf Ndayishimiye picked up a serious injury in training and is a key absentee.

Les rouges et blancs are unbeaten in their last three games while keeping clean sheets. They have also kept clean sheets in their last three away games. Notably, they have failed to score in five of their last six away games, which is a cause for concern.

Mohamed Diawara, Yaya Fofana, and Reda Khadra continue to be sidelined with injuries while Junya Ito is a major doubt.

Le Gym are unbeaten in this fixture since 2014 and, considering their current form, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Reims

Nice vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

