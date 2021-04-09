Nice vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21 

Nice and Reims will trade tackles at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday, with three points at stake in Ligue 1.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory away to Nantes. A first-half brace from Kasper Dolberg helped Les Aiglons secure all three points away from home.

Reims played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at home to Rennes. A goalless first half was followed by an action-packed second half that saw both sides share the spoils in a four-goal thriller.

Nice's victory helped propel them into 10th spot on the Ligue 1 table. Reims are just below them in 12th place, having accrued 39 points from 31 games to date.

👮 Jérémy Stinat a été désigné pour officier à l'occasion de #OGCNSDR ce dimanche (15 heures). Cette saison, il a déjà arbitré un certain #SDRNO (0-1). pic.twitter.com/aGFAJGWX75 — Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) April 8, 2021

Nice vs Reims Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 15 occasions in the last two decades. Nice have the better record with seven wins and five draws, while Reims were victorious in three previous games.

Their most recent meeting came on 6 December 2020 when both sides could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Nice have been the form team in Ligue 1 in recent weeks and have picked up four wins from their last five league games. Reims are unbeaten in their last seven Ligue 1 fixtures.

Nice form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Reims form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Nice vs Reims Team News

Nice

Nice have four players sidelined through injury. Hichem Boudaoui (meniscus), Youcef Atal (groin), Jeff Reine-Adelaide (ACL) and Dante (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has served out his one-game suspension for accumulating yellow cards. He should be available to coach Adrian Ursea.

Injuries: Hichem Boudaoui, Dante, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Youcef Atal

Suspension: None

Reims

The visitors have midfielder Valon Berisha ruled out with a knee injury. Moreto Cassana has also been suspended following his late red card against Reims.

Yunis Abdelhamid has served out his suspension for accumulating yellow cards and should be back in the fold.

Injury: Valon Berisha

Suspension: Moreto Cassana

Nice vs Reims Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez (GK); Hassane Kamara, William Saliba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Jordan Lotomba; Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Pierre Lees-Melou, Alexis Claude; Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg, Myzianne Maolida

And the boys continuing their work in the gym 💪🔴⚫️ #OGCNice #HKCM pic.twitter.com/cKPFNUTRkG — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) April 8, 2021

Reims Predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic (GK); Ghislain Konan, Wout Faes, Marshall Munetsi, Thomas Foket; Dio Lopy, Mathieu Cafaro, Xavier Chavalerin; Moussa Doumbia, Boulaye Dia, Nathaniel Mbuku

Nice vs Reims Prediction

Both sides come into this fixture in very good form. This, coupled with their respective attacking styles of play, suggests that there will be plenty of goalmouth action.

There is very little to choose from between the two teams. We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals scored at both ends in an entertaining fixture.

Prediction: Nice 2-2 Reims