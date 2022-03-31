Nice vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees a huge game in Ligue 1, as Nice play host to Rennes at the Allianz Riviera.

Nice are currently in fourth place in the table, while Rennes sit just one place and two points ahead of them in third.

Which of these Champions League-chasing sides will come out on top this weekend?

Nice vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Under the tutelage of last season’s title-winning boss Christophe Galtier, Nice have enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 campaign to this point.

They have won 15 of their 29 games, most impressively winning five games in a row between December 12 and January 23. Nice have even made the final of the Coupe de France, giving them a chance at a trophy.

However, their last few games prior to the recent international break weren’t the best. They have won just two of their last seven matches, most recently falling to fellow high-flyers Marseille in a 2-1 defeat.

Rennes, meanwhile, have also enjoyed an excellent Ligue 1 campaign, and are the competition’s most free-scoring side. They have scored 63 goals thus far, putting them four goals ahead of league leaders Paris St. Germain.

Bruno Genesio’s men have not always been perfect, as they’ve lost nine of their 29 games. However, with just four draws to their name – the lowest number in Ligue 1 – they’ve won more matches than any side other than PSG.

As the international break began, Rennes were on a five-game winning streak, scoring a ridiculous total of 20 goals during those matches.

The last time these sides met, Nice ran out 1-2 winners, and in fact, they have beaten Rennes in four of their last six meetings.

Nice form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Rennes form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Nice vs Rennes Team News

Nice

At the time of writing, none of Nice’s players have been reported injured, nor do Christophe Galtier’s side have any suspensions to contend with.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes

Rennes have a total of six players likely to be out for this game, with various injuries sidelining them.

Injured: Alfred Gomis

Doubtful: Jeremy Doku, Loic Bade, Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Romain Salin, Jeremy Gelin

Suspended: None

Nice vs Rennes Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard, Justin Kluivert, Mario Lemina, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Andy Delort, Amine Gouiri

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Dogan Alemdar, Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait, Serhou Guirassy, Gaetan Laborde, Martin Terrier

Nice vs Rennes Prediction

Given the styles of these sides, this one could prove to be a genuine thriller. However, on form alone, it may well be Rennes who have the advantage.

Bruno Genesio’s side were on fire prior to the international break, and it seems nearly impossible to stop them from scoring goals right now. Nice have the ability to win this game, but it may be difficult for them to keep Rennes’ attack quiet. We predict an away win for Rennes.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 Rennes

