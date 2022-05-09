Nice vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2022

Nice will entertain Saint-Etienne at the Allianz Riviera in the Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The hosts find themselves tied at 60 points with Strasbourg in the standings. However, they have a game in hand, and a win here will propel them to fifth place in the points table. Their last four games across competitions have ended with 1-0 scorelines, resulting in two wins and as many losses.

Nice lost to Nantes in the French League Cup final on Sunday, with Ludovic Blas scoring the only goal of the game.

Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne's battle with relegation continued, as they suffered back-to-back defeats. They suffered a 2-0 defeat at Rennes last time around. They are in 18th place in the standings, with 31 points, but have a game in hand over 17th-placed Lorient. Even if they win here, they'll remain behind Lorient, albeit on goal difference.

Ligue 1 English @Ligue1_ENG Here's how the league table looks after the weekend's action! -- How did your team do?



#Ligue1UberEats Here's how the league table looks after the weekend's action! -- How did your team do? 📈📉 Here's how the league table looks after the weekend's action! -- How did your team do? 👇#Ligue1UberEats ✨ https://t.co/9jgdqjLeeU

Nice vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 120 times across competitions since the 1948-49 campaign. They have been closely matched in this encounter, with St. Etienne leading 49-43 in wins, while 28 games have ended in draws.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with three games going St. Etienne's way.

Only Rennes have played fewer draws (5) than Nice (7) this season, while Saint-Etienne have played ten stalemates.

Nice are undefeated in their last five home games in the league, while St. Etienne are winless in their last five outings on the road.

Only Rennes (16) and Strasbourg (13) have scored more goals from set-pieces in Ligue 1 than St. Etienne (12) this season.

Nice vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Nice suffered a 1-0 defeat in the French Cup final on Sunday and will look to bounce back here. They have enjoyed a decent run at home this season and will be the favourites against their struggling visitors.

OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @ogcnice_eng



ogcn.fr/3KVlE2V Dante: "A lot of sadness. We are very disappointed because we really wanted to give this to our supporters and the people that have been waiting for this for so long but we didn't manage to do so. " #OGCNice Dante: "A lot of sadness. We are very disappointed because we really wanted to give this to our supporters and the people that have been waiting for this for so long but we didn't manage to do so. " #OGCNice➡️ogcn.fr/3KVlE2V https://t.co/st3UbSEWEa

Nice have the best defensive record in the league, shipping in 29 goals in 35 games. They have three clean sheets in their last five home games, while Les Verts have failed to score in two of their last four away outings.

Another low-scoring game could pan out on Wednesday, with Nice likely to come out on top.

Prediction: Nice 1-0 Saint-Etienne.

Nice vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Nice to score in the second half - Yes (The club's last seven goals in the league have come in the second half).

Tip 4: Andy Delort to score anytime - Yes. (The Frenchman has scored four goals in his last three home game).

Edited by Bhargav