Nice vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Nice will host Stade Rennais at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their league campaign and will fancy themselves early contenders for the league title. They beat Clermont Foot 1-0 in their last match, with Hicham Boudaoui scoring the sole goal of the game in the second half after Gaetan Laborde had previously squandered a penalty kick.

Nice sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 22 points from 10 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run of form when they play this weekend.

Stade Rennais, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the league this season and are falling behind in the race for continental football. They played out a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg last time out and had looked set for a narrow victory before their opponents scored a late equalizer.

The visitors sit eighth in the league table with just 12 points from 10 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on Sunday.

Nice vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 105 meetings between Nice and Rennes. The hosts have won 43 of those games while the visitors have won 34 times. There have been 28 draws between the two sides.

The visitors have won just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Nice have the best defensive record in the French top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of just four.

Rennes are one of five teams in Ligue 1 this season yet to taste victory on the road.

Nice vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Nice are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 13 Ligue 1 games. They are unbeaten in their last eight matches at the Allianz Riviera and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Rennes are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings although they have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have failed to impress on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Stade Rennais

Nice vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last five matchups)