Nice vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023

Nice welcome Strasbourg to the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Sunday (September 3).

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, drawing all three games. After 1-1 draws in their first two games, they drew goalless at home to Lyon last week. With three points from as many games, they're 13th in the league table.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last week. Second-half goals from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Emanuel Emegha helped them overcome Toulouse 2-0 at home. After a 2-1 win over Lyon in their campaign opener, they fell to a 3-0 loss at Monaco.

With two wins from three games, they're fifth place in the standings with six points.

Nice vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 93 times across competitions since 1937.Nice lead 37-33.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in five meetings against Strasbourg, winning 2-0 at home in their last league meeing in May, keeping four clean sheet.s

Nine of their last 10 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Nice have drawn six games in Ligue 1 in 2023, more than any other team in the top flight.

Nice have just one win in their last five home meetings against Strasbourg, scoring thrice and conceding eight times..

No team has scored fewer goals than Nice (2) in Ligue 1 this campaign.

Nice vs Strasbourg Prediction

Nice have scored and conceded twice apiece in three games. They completed the signing of 20-year-old striker Aliou Balde on loan, but it remains to be seen how the Senegalese attacker impacts their attack.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, bounced back well from a defeat to Monaco with a win last week. They have won three of their last five meetings against Nice and have conceded just once.

Nonetheless, Nice have looked solid defensively, while Strasbourg's both wins this season have come at home. Considering the same, expect a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Strasbourg

Nice vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to score or assist any time - Yes