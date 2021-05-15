Nice vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Ligue 1 action continues with Nice facing off against Strasbourg at Allianz Riviera on Sunday.

Nice's tally of 49 points from 36 games has them in the 9th place in the Ligue 1 table. They have enjoyed mixed form lately, winning two and losing two of their last four games.

Les Aiglons are coming off a 3-2 win over Stade Brestois 29, in a game where they were able to hold on to all three points despite Piere Lees Melou getting sent off in the 52nd minute.

Strasbourg, on the other hand, are still in danger of getting relegated. They are just one point clear of the danger zone and a win on Sunday would certainly calm some nerves in their camp.

Nice vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Nice and Strasbourg have met each other 30 times in Ligue 1, out of which 11 games have resulted in a draw. Nice have won eight games, while Strasbourg have managed to come out on top in 11 fixtures.

The last between the two Ligue 1 sides ended in a 2-0 away win for Nice. Kasper Dolberg scored a goal in either half, ensuring Adrian Ursea's side left Strasbourg with all three points.

Nice form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-L-D

Strasbourg form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-L-D-L

Nice vs Strasbourg Team News

Nice

Veteran centre-back Dante and former Arsenal man Jeff Reine-Adelaide are out with cruciate ligament ruptures. Myziane Maolida recently underwent surgery, automatically ruling him out of the fixture.

Stanley Nsoki is suffering from adductor tendonitis and will miss this game. Piere Lees Melou is serving a suspension, while Danilo Barbosa's participation is in doubt.

Injured: Dante, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Myziane Maolida, Stanley Nsoki

Doubtful: Danilo Barbosa

Suspended: Piere Lees Melou

💬 #OGCNRCSA I "Avoir le bon état d'esprit pour aller chercher ce maintien"



🎥 Le récap' en vidéo de la conf' de presse avant l'importantissime déplacement à Nice

Strasbourg

Mohamed Simakan will not be available for selection due to a knee injury. Idris Saadi, Majeed Waris and Lebo Mothiba are all doubtful for the clash.

Injured: Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: Idris Saadi, Majeed Waris and Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Nice vs Strasbourg Predicted XIs

Nice Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez; Flavius Daniliuc, William Saliba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Hassane Kamara; Hicham Boudaoui, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Khephren Thuram; Rony Lopes, Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri

Find out who's in and who's out for the final home match of the season against Strasbourg, this Sunday 21:00 at Allianz Riviera #OGCNRCSA



➡️https://t.co/OCmEisLhaZ pic.twitter.com/aMa00pF0Qq — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) May 14, 2021

Strasbourg Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matz Sels; Lamine Kone, Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku; Frederic Guilbert, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ibrahima Sissoko, Anthony Caci; Adrien Thomasson; Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Nice vs Strasbourg Prediction

Nice have a better roster and have been a more balanced unit in this Ligue 1 campaign. They have also enjoyed better form than Strasbourg in recent games, which makes them favorites to win the game at Allianz Rivera.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Strasbourg