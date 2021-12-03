Nice vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Nice play host to Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Allianz Riviera.

Nice are currently in 4th place in the table, while Strasbourg are two spots below them in 6th.

So which of these high-flying sides will claim victory this weekend?

After flying out of the blocks this season, Nice’s form has somewhat tailed off in recent weeks, with just one win in their last four games.

However, their most recent match was still highly impressive as they secured a 0-0 draw with league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, becoming only the third side this season to take points from them.

Nice still possess the tightest defense in Ligue 1 with just 12 goals conceded. However, if they want to push for a Champions League spot they need to find their scoring boots again since they’ve drawn blanks in three of their last four games.

Strasbourg, on the other hand simply can’t stop scoring now, as they overwhelmed Bordeaux 5-2 in a tremendous performance this past Wednesday. The win took their current unbeaten run to five games.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for Julien Stephan’s side, as they began the campaign bottom of the table after taking just one point from their opening three games.

Incredibly, Strasbourg are now only behind PSG when it comes to scoring goals. With 31 goals to their name, they’re one of only two sides to score more than 30 goals in Ligue 1 so far.

Nice vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Off the 37 matches played between the two teams, 14 have been won by Strasbourg while Nice have won 12 games. There have been 11 stalemates.

Recent results between these sides have been mixed, with three wins for Strasbourg, two for Nice and one draw.

Nice form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Strasbourg form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Nice vs Strasbourg Team News

Nice

Only two players are unavailable for this game for Nice, who can almost call upon a full-strength squad.

Injured: Evann Guessand, Robson Bambu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Defender Maxime Le Marchand and forward Lebo Mothiba are both doubtful for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Maxime Le Marchand, Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Nice vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Amine Gouiri, Khephren Thuram, Mario Lemina, Calvin Stengs; Andy Delort, Kasper Dolberg

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels; Frederic Guilbert, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku, Dimitri Lienard; Adrien Thomasson, Sanjin Prcic, Ibrahima Sissoko; Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro

Nice vs Strasbourg Prediction

This should be a fascinating encounter pitting one of Ligue 1's hottest attacking sides against a team with the meanest defense. That means it should be a close one, too.

On paper, however, Nice have a slightly stronger side and, complete with home advantage, the pendulum could swing in their favor here.

Expect a tight home win, but a draw would also not be a surprise.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Strasbourg

Edited by Shardul Sant