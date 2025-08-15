Nice vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Nice will invite Toulouse to Allianz Riviera in their Ligue 1 campaign opener on Saturday. The visitors had another mid-table finish last season, while Le Gym secured a fourth-place finish.

The hosts were in action in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round earlier this month and suffered 2-0 defeats in the home and away legs to Benfica. They will look to open their goalscoring account for the season here.

Le Téfécé had endured a winless run in the preseason and will look to bounce back in this match. Notably, they had concluded their 2024-25 league campaign on a four-game unbeaten streak.

Nice vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 71 times in all competitions. Le Gym have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 28 wins. The visitors are not far behind, with 21 wins and 22 games ending in draws.

Their two league meetings last season ended in 1-1 draws.

Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Nice have lost three of their last four competitive games, and they have failed to score in these losses.

Toulouse have won just one of their last five away games in Ligue 1. They have conceded two goals apiece in three games in that period.

Les Aiglons have seen conclusive results in their last six league outings, recording five wins.

Le Téfécé have won just one of their last 10 league meetings against the hosts.

Le Gym have won their last three Ligue 1 home games, keeping two consecutive clean sheets.

Nice vs Toulouse Prediction

The Eagles failed to score in their first two competitive games of the season in the Champions League and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture. Eleven of their 17 wins in the Ligue 1 last season were registered at home.

They have a lengthy absentee list as Mohamed Abdelmonem, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Ali Abdi, Moïse Bombito, Tanguy Ndombele, Dante, and Morgan Sanson are sidelined with injuries.

Les Violets were unbeaten in their last four league games and will look to build on that form. Notably, three of their last four wins in Ligue 1 have been registered on their travels.

Cristian Casseres is a confirmed absentee due to a suspension, while Rafik Messali, Ylies Aradj, Abu Francis, Niklas Schmidt, Noah Lahmadi, and Ilyas Azizi will also not travel to Côte d'Azur for this match. Djibril Sidibé has been named as the captain for this season.

Both teams had some notable absentees, which will likely impact their performance here. Nonetheless, considering the Eagles' home record in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Toulouse

Nice vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

