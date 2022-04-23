Nice vs Troyes prediction and betting tips | 24th April 2022 

OGC Nice will welcome Troyes to the Allianz Riviera for a matchday 34 fixture in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game off a 1-0 defeat to Monaco last weekend. Aleksandr Golovin's strike in first-half injury time proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Troyes, meanwhile, also suffered a defeat by the same scoreline against Clermont on home turf. Mohamed Bayo found the back of the net with two minutes to go to help his team edge the relegation six-pointer.

The defeat has left ESTAC in 16th spot in the standinga, having garnered 33 points from as many gamea. Nice, meanwhile, are in sixth position, two points away from securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Nice vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nice have seven wins from their last 19 meetings against Troyes. The visitors have six wins against Nice, the same number of draws the two teams have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021, where Troyes claimed a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Nice have won just one of their last six league games, although they have also won five and drawn one of their last seven home games in Ligue 1.

Troyes have found the back of the net in their last eight league games, with seven of the nine goals registered in these matches coming before the break.

Nice are one of three teams in the French top flight this term who are yet to lose when opening the scoring, winning 14 and drawing two of the 16 games in which they scored first.

Nice vs Troyes Prediction

Nice are still in the hunt for European qualification, although their recent poor form has left them playing catch-up.

Troyes, meanwhile, are narrowly above the drop zone and need to squeeze out as many points as possible before the end of the season to extend their stay in the top flight.

📽️ La tête salvatrice de Seb Dallet au Stade du Ray à Nice !

Le 30 juillet 2005, l'attaquant troyen avait permis à l'ESTAC d'égaliser face à l'OGCN

#Retro #OGCNESTAC #TeamEstac 📽️ La tête salvatrice de Seb Dallet au Stade du Ray à Nice !Le 30 juillet 2005, l'attaquant troyen avait permis à l'ESTAC d'égaliser face à l'OGCN ⏪📽️ La tête salvatrice de Seb Dallet au Stade du Ray à Nice !🔙 Le 30 juillet 2005, l'attaquant troyen avait permis à l'ESTAC d'égaliser face à l'OGCN ⚽#Retro #OGCNESTAC #TeamEstac 🔵⚪ https://t.co/K97rCRFhi6

Nice's strong home form makes them as favourites, but they will have to be wary of the attacking threat posed by Troyes. Nevertheless, the hosts should claim a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Troyes.

Nice vs Troyes betting tips

Tip 1 - Nice to win.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score.

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals.

