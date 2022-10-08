Nice vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Nice will host Troyes on Sunday (October 9) in Ligue 1 at the Allianz Riviera. Surprisingly, Nice are in a lowly 13th place in the league standings, while Troyes are two spots above them but are only three points ahead.

Hopes were high for Nice when they appointed the highly rated Lucien Favre to replace the outgoing Christophe Galtier in the summer. However, they have only won two league games under the Swiss.

Most recently, they fell 2-1 to Paris St. Germain, but they picked up a 1-0 win over FC Slovacko in a UEFA Europa Conference League game this week.

Troyes, meanwhile, have recovered well from losing their first three games of the season, losing only once since then. In their most recent game, they drew 2-2 with Rennes after beating Clermont 3-1 before the international break.

Nice vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nice’s major problem this season has been in the realm of goalscoring. They have scored just six goals, with only bottom club Ajaccio scoring fewer. More worryingly, one player – Andy Delort – has been responsible for half of Nice's goals.

Recent results between Nice and Troyes have been mixed. However, it’s worth noting that Nice have only lost once to Troyes in their last six games at the Allianz Riviera. That came in August 2017, which Troyes won 2-1.

Nice’s home form this season has been absolutely alarming, as they're winlesss at the Allianz Riviera, where they've collected a solitary point.

Since recovering from their opening three losses, Troyes have scored13 goals and conceded seven in their next six games.

Troyes forward Mama Balde is in a rich vein of form, scoring five goals and registering two assists.

Nice vs Troyes Prediction

On paper, at least, Nice are far superior to their opponents this weekend, but with Andy Delort a doubt, it’s difficult to see where their goals will come from.

Troyes, meanwhile, have been in strong form recently and in Balde, have one of Ligue 1’s most in-form goalscorers. However, their record at the Allianz Riviera hardly inspires any confidence.

Considering the same, a draw looks like the most likely result.

Prediction: Nice 2-2 Troyes

Nice vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Nice to score less than 2.5 goals – Yes (Nice have failed to score in their last three home games in Ligue 1.)

Tip 3: Mama Balde to score for Troyes – Yes (Balde has been in excellent form this season and after drawing a blank last weekend may be due a goal.)

