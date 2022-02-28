Nice vs Versailles prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Nice will look to secure their place in the final of the Coupe de France when they host Versailles at the Allianz Riviera on Tuesday.

The hosts overcame reigning champions PSG in the round of 16 fixtures on penalties and thrashed Marseille 4-1 in the quarter-finals earlier this month.

The visiting side are the only non-Ligue 1 side in the competition and defeated Bergerac-Perigord in the quarter-finals to set up a date with the hosts.

The winner of this game will take on either last year's finalists Monaco or the in-form Nantes.

Nice vs Versailles Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. The visiting side did not face a top-flight opponent on their road to the semi-finals, so this game will be a test of their resolve in search of cup glory.

Nice form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Versailles form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Nice vs Versailles Team News

Nice

Jordan Amavi is expected to be sidelined for at least another couple of weeks with a knee injury picked up in Nice's 1-0 loss against Clermont Foot. Youcef Atal was also injured in that game and fractured his collarbone.

The duo remain the only injury concerns for the hosts. Dante and Justin Kluivert were sent off in the league game against Strasbourg and will be ruled out of the game.

Injured: Jordan Amavi, Youcef Atal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dante, Justin Kluivert

Versailles

The fourth-tier side have no reported injuries heading into this crucial game. Red card suspensions in France are applicable across all competitions, so Christopher Ibayi, who was sent off in the quarter-finals, will be available to head coach Youssef Chibhi.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice vs Versailles Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marcin Bulka (GK); Jordan Lotomba, Flavius Daniliuc, Pablo Rosario, Melvin Bard; Morgan Schneiderlin, Khephren Thuram, Mario Lemina, Amine Gouiri; Andy Delort, Kasper Dolberg

Versailles Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dan Delaunay (GK); Waly Diouf, Gustave Akueson, Mael de Gevigney; Makan Traore, Melvyn Vieira, Inza Diarrassouba, Kevin Ba; Diego Michel, Christopher Ibayi, Bissourou Toure

Nice vs Versailles Prediction

Nice will be without the services of two key players for the game but will still have the upper hand in terms of squad quality over the fourth-tier side. Nice eliminated PSG and Marseille from the competition and will be hoping to count on that momentum to secure a win at home.

This is the first appearance in the semi-finals for the visiting side who are yet to face a top-tier side in the competition. With that in mind, the nerves of the occasion might get to them. A win for the hosts seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Versailles

