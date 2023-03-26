Niger vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023 

Niger host Algeria at the Stade Olympique de Rades on Monday (March 27) in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The hosts have struggled in the AFCON qualifiers and are in danger of missing out on next year's finals. Niger opened their campaign with 1-1 draws against Tanzania and Uganda before a 2-1 defeat to Algeria on Thursday (March 23).

Algeria, meanwhile, have breezed through their three qualifiers, starting things off with a 2-0 win over Uganda before beating Tanzania by the same scoreline. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 2-1 comeback win over Niger last time out, with star forward Riyad Mahrez scoring the winner.

The visitors are atop group F with nine points from nine. They will confirm qualification with maximum points on Monday.

Niger vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In ten previous meetings, the visitors have won nine times and lost just once.

Niger's only win in the fixture came in the 1982 World Cup qualifiers, beating the Greens 1-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in eight games in the fixture.

Algeria's 2-0 defeat to Sweden in October was their only away loss in 2022.

Riyad Mahrez's goal on Thursday marked his 29th for the Desert Warriors, making the 32-year-old his country's third-highest scorer of all time.

The Menas are 122nd in the FIFA rankings and are 82 places behind Algeria.

Niger vs Algeria Prediction

Niger are on a ten-game winless streak since 2022. They are, however, unbeaten in four home games, winning once. Meanwhile, Algeria ended a five-game winless streak and will look to build on that.

The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top.

Prediction: Niger 0-3 Algeria

Niger vs Algeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Algeria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

