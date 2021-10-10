Niger vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Niger will host Algeria in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The two sides clashed in the first leg on Friday as Algeria ran riot in a 6-1 victory on home turf. Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani each scored a brace while Niger scored two own goals in the whitewash.

The win meant the Desert Foxes remain joint-top of the standings with Burkina Faso, having accrued seven points from three matches. Niger are in third place on three points and need a win to maintain their slim hopes of a maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Niger vs Algeria Head-to-Head

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides and Algeria have a better record with six wins to their name. Niger were victorious on just one occasion while both teams are yet to play out a draw.

Friday's victory saw the African champions continue their incredible unbeaten run that stretches back to October 2018.

Their sole defeat in this time came at the Africa Nations Championship for players based in the domestic league. Niger have won two of their last five matches.

Algeria form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Niger form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Niger vs Algeria Team News

Niger

There are no known injury concerns for the visitors. Hassane Adamou served out his suspension for the red card he received against Djibouti and should be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Algeria

Algeria's star-studded squad is headlined by team captain Riyad Mahrez, as well as other established internationals like Sofiane Feghouli and Islam Slimani.

Slimani currently leads the scorers' charts in the qualifiers and could be rewarded for his two-goal heroics off the bench on Friday with a start.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Niger vs Algeria Predicted XI

Niger Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kassaly Daouda (GK); Herve Lybohy, Ousmane Diabate, Nasser Garba, Mahamadou Souley; Boubacar Moumouni, Madjid Soumana, Youssef Oumarou; Ali Mohamed, Daniel Sosah, Adebayor Adje

Algeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rais M'Bolhi (GK); Mohamed Fares, Abdelkader Bedrane, Aissa Mandi, Youcef Atal; Isamel Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli, Youcef Belaili; Islam Slimani, Baghdad Bounedjah, Riyad Mahrez

Niger vs Algeria Prediction

The first leg bashing showed the difference in quality between the two sides as Niger Republic struggled to match the levels shown by their hosts on Friday. Despite having home advantage this time around, it could be the same story again.

Barring an unlikely upset, the African champions should cruise to another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Niger 0-3 Algeria

