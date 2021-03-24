Niger vs Ivory Coast prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 

Niger Republic will host Ivory Coast at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché in Niamey in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday.

This matchday will pit first against last, as the visitors currently occupy top spot in their group, having garnered seven points from three games to date. Niger have only three points.

Group K is one of the closest groups in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. All four teams are still in with a shout at qualifying for the tournament, as just four points separate the top from bottom.

In light of this, both sides will give their all for victory to boost their chances of securing qualification for the Afcon.

Niger vs Ivory Coast Head-to-Head

This will be the 20th meeting between the sides. As expected, Ivory Coast have a much better record with 14 wins and two draws. Niger have been victorious on three occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came on 16 November 2019 when a second-half penalty by Franck Kessie gave Ivory Coast all three points.

Niger's most recent games came at the Africa Nations Championship for players based on the continent. They failed to win any of their Group B fixtures.

Ivory Coast played out a 1-1 draw away to Madagascar in their last game in November. Franck Kessie and Ibraham Amada were on the scoresheet as the teams shared the spoils.

Niger form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Ivory Coast form guide: D-W-L-D-L

Niger vs Ivory Coast Team News

Niger

Head coach Jean-Michel Cavalli has called up 29 players for the upcoming games against Ivory Coast and Madagascar.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ivory Coast

Head coach Patrice Beaumelle called up 30 players for the upcoming games against Niger and Ethiopia.

The squad is headlined by the likes of Wilfred Zaha, Franck Kessie and Nicolas Pepe. Manchester United winger Amad Diallo received his first international call-up.

Sebastian Haller was named in the squad, but pulled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injury: None

COVID-19: Sebastian Haller

Suspension: None

Niger vs Ivory Coast Predicted XI

Niger Predicted XI (4-4-2): Naim Van Attenhoven (GK); Youssouf Oumarou, Amadou Harouna, Karim Mamoudou, Souley Salamoun; Ali Mohamed, Boubacar Magid, Yusif Daouda, Ousmane Diabate; Moussa Maazou, Amadou Moutari

Ivory Coast Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sylvain Gbohouo (GK); Serge Aurier, Eric Bailly, Willy Boly, Wilfried Kanon; Franck Kessie, Max Gradel, Serey Die; Gervinho, Nicolas Pepe, Wilfried Zaha

Niger vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Games involving Ivory Coast tend to be low-scoring affairs and the fact that they are away from home could make this extremely cagey.

The hosts are likely to sit back and absorb the pressure, but the Elephants simply have too many world-beaters who could make a difference.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Ivory Coast.

Prediction: Niger 0-1 Ivory Coast