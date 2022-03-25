Niger vs Libya prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

Niger and Libya will trade tackles at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya in an international friendly on Saturday.
Niger are coming into the game off a 1-1 draw with Mozambique in a friendly on Wednesday. Second-half goals from Victorien Adebayor and Lourenco Vilanculos forced a share of the spoils.
Libya, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 victory over Kuwait in their last international friendly fixture in February. Omar Al Khoja and Fadel Salama scored in either half to inspire their team to victory.
The Mediterranean Knights will take on Mauritania in another friendly on Tuesday, while Niger will hope to get back to winning ways after Wednesday's draw.
Niger vs Libya Head-to-Head
This will be the sixth meeting between the two teams. Libya have two wins to their name, while Niger were victorious on one occasion, with two other meetings ending in a share of the spoils.
Their most recent clash came in January 2021 in the group stage of the 2021 African Nations Championship. They could not be separated in a goalless draw in an eventual group stage elimination for both teams.
Niger form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-L.
Libya form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L.
Niger vs Libya Team News
Niger
Captain Kassaly Daouda headlines their squad for March's friendly games. He could be restored to the starting lineup after being on the bench against Mozambique.
Injuries: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspension: None.
Unavailable: None.
Libya
There are no injury or suspension concerns for them to worry about.
Injuries: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspension: None.
Unavailable: None.
Niger vs Libya Predidted XIs
Niger (4-5-1): Kassaly Daouda (GK); Katkoure Boureima, Lybohy Chris, Adamou Nasser, Yakubu Najeed, Ibrahim Aziz; Hassane Adamou, Arzakou Kader, Youssef Oumarou, Mahamadou Sabo, Amadou Hassane; Daniel Sosah.
Libya (4-5-1): Muad Allafi (GK); Motasem Sabbou, Sanad Al Warfali, Ahmed Eltrbi, Naji Daraa; Mohammed Touhami, Senosi Al Hadi, Shamikh Fraj, Omar Al Khoja, Soulah Mohamed; Al Musrati.
Niger vs Libya Prediction
The two teams are almost at par across the board, and their close head-to-head record is evident of that. Both teams will, however, fancy their chances of securing a win on Saturday to boost their confidence.
Niger have an advantage, as they have played recently. However, Libya are capable of getting a victory in this game. A distinct lack of attacking firepower means goals might not flow in the game, and the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring game.
Prediction: Niger 1-1 Libya.