Niger vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

Niger will square off against Morocco at Honneur Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CAF) qualifiers on Friday. The Atlas Lions have a 100% record in the qualifiers thus far and are at the top of the Group E standings. Ménas have recorded two wins and are in second place.

Niger last played Zambia in the World Cup qualifiers in 2023 and they were awarded the three points in June 2024 when Congo refused to travel to Kinshasa for the match after their home stadium in Brazzaville was deemed unfit to host a World Cup qualifying match.

They met Togo in the African Nations Championship qualification phase in December and secured a place in the main event on away goals.

The Atlas Lions, who finished fourth at the FIFA World Cup 2022, met Congo in their previous World Cup qualifying match in June and registered a 6-0 away win. Ayoub El Kaabi bagged a hat-trick while Azzedine Ounahi had a goal and two assists to his name while Brahim Díaz picked up his second assist of the campaign.

Niger vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times in all competitions. All meetings have produced conclusive results, and the Atlas Lions lead 6-1. They will meet for the first time in the World Cup qualifiers.

They last met in a friendly in 2019 when the Atlas Lions registered a 1-0 away win.

Niger have registered just one win in their last six games in the World Cup qualifiers, except for the automatic three points against Congo last June.

Morocco are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording eight consecutive wins.

Ménas have failed to score in five of their last seven games in this fixture.

Niger vs Morocco Prediction

Ménas are on a four-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, though the last two games have ended in draws. They have lost their last five meetings against the 2022 semifinalists, scoring just one goal, and will look to improve upon that record.

The Atlas Lions are on an eight-game winning streak in competitive games. They have kept five clean sheets in these games and have scored at least four goals in six games during that period.

Hakim Ziyech and Ayoub El Kaabi are nursing injuries and are key absentees for this match. Bilal Nadir, Chemsedine Taibi, Hamza Igamane, and Omar El Hilali have been handed their first senior call-up and are in contention to make their debut.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinalists have been in great form recently and, considering their dominance in this fixture, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Niger 0-3 Morocco

Niger vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Morocco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

