Niger vs Tanzania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Niger and Tanzania will clash at the Stade de l'Amitié in Benin on Saturday in Group F of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ranked 116th in the world, the Mena haven't made it to the tournament since back-to-back appearances in the 2012 and 2013 editions, the only times they've ever qualified.

Jean-Michel Cavalli's side will be aiming to end the drought and make a return, although their form this year hasn't been convincing enough.

After wrapping up their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 7-2 demolition of Djibouti last year, the West African outfit have failed to win either of their games this calendar year.

A 1-1 draw with Mozambique was followed by a 2-1 loss to Libya in March.

Tanzania, meanwhile, started off 2022 with a 3-1 defeat of Central African Republic followed by a 1-1 stalemate against Sudan.

The Taifa Stars were last seen at the AFCON in 2019 when they bowed out in the group stages, losing all three matches in only their second major international tournament.

Niger vs Tanzania Head-To-Head

This will be the first official encounter between the sides in history.

Niger Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-L

Tanzania Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Niger vs Tanzania Team News

Niger

The Mena have called up a 29-man squad for this month's qualifying fixtures against Tanzania and Uganda.

Top-scorer Victorien Adebayor, who's struck 15 goals for the side, will lead the line once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tanzania

The Taifa Stars have named 28 players for their qualifying fixtures against Niger and Algeria this month.

Talismanic attacking duo Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva both feature.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Niger vs Tanzania Predicted XI

Niger (4-2-3-1): Naim Van Attenhoven; Ousmane Diabaté, Djibrilla Mossi, Abdoul Garba, Rahim Bonkano; Youssouf Oumarou, Abdoul Madjid Moumouni; Abdoul Aziz Ibrahim, Zakari Junior Lambo, Amadou Moutari; Victorien Adebayor.

Tanzania (4-3-3): Metacha Mnata; Haji Mnoga, Bakari Nondo, Dickson Job, Nickson Kibabage; Ben Starkie, Novatus Dismas, Feisal Salum; Saimon Msuva, Feisal Salum, Mbwana Samatta.

Niger vs Tanzania Prediction

Niger have a better squad on paper and scoring goals isn't an issue for them.

Tanzania can expect a tough run for their money here and might as well go down narrowly.

Prediction: Niger 1-0 Tanzania

