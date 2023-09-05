Niger vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th September 2023

Niger will play host to Uganda at Stade de Marrakech in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification on Thursday.

Niger vs Uganda Preview

The meeting is the final matchday of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification which began in June 2022. Niger are hosting the match far away from home in Marrakech, Morocco due to the political situation in the West African country. The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw in Entebbe, Uganda.

The game is a dead rubber for Ménas, who have been eliminated and will not be at the finals slated for next January in Cote D’Ivoire. They sit bottom of Group F with two points after five rounds of matches. Niger will enter the game on the back of five consecutive losses.

Uganda can still qualify despite sitting third in the group with four points behind Tanzania, who boast seven points. The visitors could push their tally to seven points if they succeed in Marrakech and hope already-qualified Algeria (15 points) complete a flawless run in the series by defeating Tanzania.

The Cranes would have to improve their goal difference which currently stands at (-3) as opposed to (-1) for Tanzania. That rule could be used to determine who claims the group’s second ticket if both Uganda and Tanzania finish with seven points each. The direct confrontation rule is already at a stalemate.

Niger vs Uganda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Niger have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five matches against Uganda.

Niger have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in the last five matches they have hosted.

Niger have scored just one goal and conceded 10 in their last five matches.

Uganda have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away matches.

Niger have lost their last five matches while Uganda have won once and lost four times.

Niger vs Uganda Prediction

Niger clearly have nothing at stake, but will they be dream spoilers for Uganda? Coach Jean-Michel Cavalli assured his team would “continue their mission.” The team’s top scorer in the qualifiers, Daniel Sosah (two goals), was left out of the 25-man list.

“After days of preparation in Kampala, I think we are at the best level to face Niger,” says Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic.

However, their fate lies in the hands of Algeria, who must defeat Tanzania in the first place.

We expect a win for Uganda based on determination despite the Cranes playing away from home.

Prediction: Niger 1-3 Uganda

Niger vs Uganda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Uganda to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Uganda to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Niger to score - Yes