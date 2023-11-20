Niger vs Zambia Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Niger will host Zambia at Stade de Marrakech in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Niger chose to play their home matches in Morocco due to the current political situation in the West African country. They lost their first game against Tanzania 1-0, which leaves them fourth and pointless in Group E. The hosts suffered in the absence of local supporters in their previous game, which had less than 200 spectators, according to organizers.

Ménas have won thrice in their last ten matches, losing seven times. They are yet to defeat Zambia, with the sides’ previous clash ending 3-3 in a 2021 friendly. The visitors look even stronger this time and could be a hard nut for Niger to crack despite playing as the hosts. Niger are competing in the World Cup Qualifiers for the ninth time.

Zambia are leading the group with three points following a 4-2 victory in the clash with Congo in Ndola, Zambia’s third-largest city. The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winners will be looking to maintain their early momentum, with Tanzania also holding three points and sitting second in the group.

Chipolopolo are still in search of a historic qualification to the final tournament, since they first entered the qualifiers in 1970. They are among the 24 teams who qualified for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. Zambia will be eying maximum points against Niger to maintain top spot.

Niger vs Zambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Niger have drawn twice and lost once in their last three matches against Zambia.

Niger have won once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Niger have scored thrice and conceded five times in their last five matches in all competitions.

Zambia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Niger have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Zambia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Form Guide: Niger – L-D-W-L-L, Zambia – W-W-L-D-W.

Niger vs Zambia Prediction

Niger have not been scoring many goals, with just five claimed in their last ten matches. The visitors have a good defense, which could further frustrate the Nigerien forwards.

Zambia will be counting on their clever finishers to snatch full points in Marrakech. Patson Daka and Albert Kangwanda have scored four goals apiece this year.

Zambia come into the game as favorites based on form and should win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Niger 1-3 Zambia

Niger vs Zambia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zambia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zambia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Niger to score - Yes