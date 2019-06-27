Nigeria 1-0 Guinea: 5 Hits and Flops | Africa Cup of Nations 2019

The Super Eagles have secured two wins in as many AFCON group stage clashes

Nigeria registered a hard-fought 1-0 victory against the Guineans at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt. It was Super Eagles' second consecutive group-stage victory- which confirmed their spot for the knockout phase in the Africa Cup of Nations 2019.

Syli Nationale gave the Nigerians a run for the money until Kenneth Omeruo found the back of the net from a corner in the 73rd minute. Guinea started the match on a positive note and made early inroads in Eagles' defence- as Ibrahima Cisse forced a good save from Daniel Akpeyi in the 2nd minute.

Alex Iwobi threatened the Guinean defence on a consistent basis but failed to provide an attacking contribution in the form of goals and assists. Amadou Diawara and Ibrahima Cisse's industrious performance in midfield hampered Nigeria's attack throughout the duration of the game.

Gernot Rohr's side was rewarded with a late goal for their relentless effort to secure three points against a determined Syli Nationale XI.

Without much ado, let us glance through some of the best and the worst performers from this game.

#5 Hit: Daniel Akpeyi

Daniel Akpeyi was a calming presence in Nigeria's defence.

As discussed earlier, Akpeyi produced a smart save in the second minute to maintain the scoreline's deadlock. The Nigerian shot-stopper made another agile save off Francois Kamano's long-range effort. Daniel maintained good positions throughout the game which enabled him to make good saves.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper arranged a precise wall to defend Kamano's set piece from a promising position. Akpeyi's well-placed shield forced the Guinean player to take the aerial route- hence failing to hit the target.

Not only was Daniel good between the sticks, but he also remained calm in ball-possession and sprayed crisp passes throughout the field. He manufactured a precise long ball in the 30th minute which gave rise to a Nigerian attack consisting of well-strung passes in the final third.

Akpeyi made a stunning save in Super Eagle's last game against Burundi which kept the scoreline fixed at 0-0. The goalkeeper has played a crucial role in Nigeria's back-to-back group stage wins.

1 / 5 NEXT