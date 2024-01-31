Nigeria vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2024

Nigeria and Angola square off at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny for a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals on Friday (February 2).

The Super Eagles booked their spot in the last-eight with a routine 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the Round of 16. Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman starred with a brace to help the three-time African champions cruise to the next round.

Angola, meanwhile, also qualified with a comfortable victory of their own. Gelson Dala's first-half brace was added to by Mabululu in the second half as the Palancas Negras saw off Namibia 3-0 in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Nigeria almost always make it past the quarterfinals once they get here, having won nine of their 10 previous contests at this stage. Their sole blemish came in 2008, when they were eliminated by hosts Ghana 2-1.

Angola, meanwhile, have never made the AFCON semifinals. Their last of two appearances at this stage came in 2010, where they were also, coincidentally, dumped out by the Black Stars.

The winner of this game face either South Africa or Cape Verde in the semifinal next week.

Nigeria vs Angola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Nigeria lead 3-2.

Nigeria's last six games (excluding friendlies) have produced less than three goals.

Angola are unbeaten in eight competitive games, winning four.

Nigeria have scored in 11 of their last 12 AFCON games.

Angola registered their most successful AFCON group-stage campaign in this edition.

Nigeria vs Angola Prediction

Nigeria came into the 2023 AFCON with low expectations, and their start to the tournament was for from impressive. However, Jose Peseiro's men have grown into the campaign and are arguably the strongest team left in the competition.

Their quest for a fourth continental crown has been founded on a sturdy defence. But they have been rocked by an injury to goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, with the much-maligned Francis Uzoho ostensibly set to take over in goal.

Angola, meanwhile, might be the underdogs. However, this tournament has been full of giant-killings, and the East Africans will be quietly confident of dumping out another heavyweight.

They will also draw inspiration from their most recent competitive meeting with Nigeria in 2005, where the Angolans pipped the Super Eagles to a 2006 FIFA World Cup ticket.

The Nigerian attack comprises a plethora of world-class talent, and despite not being at his best in front of goal, Victor Osimhen has been a menace for opposition defences with his haranguing and presence.

Prediction: Nigeria 1-0 Angola

Nigeria vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nigeria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals