Nigeria vs Benin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Nigeria will host Benin at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of their CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign. The home side have endured a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign so far, and must not only win on Tuesday, but also need South Africa to drop points elsewhere if they are to return to the World Cup group stage for the first time since 2018.
They locked horns with Lesotho in the last match and picked up a 2-1 win, thanks to second-half goals from William Troost-Ekong and Sevilla man Akor Adams. The Super Eagles gained a two-goal lead before their opponents pulled one back late in the day to trigger a frantic finish to the contest.
Benin, meanwhile, have been brilliant in their qualifying campaign so far and are one positive result away from a maiden World Cup appearance. They beat Rwanda 1-0 on the road last time out in Group C with Lorient striker Tosin Aiyegun coming off the bench to net the winner.
The visitors sit atop Group C with 17 points and could secure advancement to the final tournament next year with just a point on Tuesday.
Nigeria vs Benin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark the 20th meeting between the two teams. Nigeria have won 14 of their previous matchups while Benin have won just twice with their other three contests ending level.
- The two teams last faced off in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash back in November 2024 which ended 1-1.
- The visitors are the joint-highest-scoring side in Group C so far with 12 goals in nine games.
- Nigeria are ranked 45th in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Benin are ranked 93rd.
Nigeria vs Benin Prediction
The Super Eagles are undefeated in 2025, picking up five wins and three draws in their eight outings. They have the stronger squad ahead of Tuesday's clash but have been prone to complacency in the qualifiers so far, and will need to do a thorough job if they are to come out on top.
The Cheetahs have won their last three games on the bounce by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0. They will likely sit back and defend on Tuesday, knowing a draw could be enough for them to win the group, although that could ultimately be their undoing.
Prediction: Nigeria 1-0 Benin
Nigeria vs Benin Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Nigeria
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six matches)