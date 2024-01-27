Nigeria vs Cameroon: 3 key battles to watch out for | AFCON 2023

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in one of the round of 16 ties of the African Cup of Nations 2023.

Based on the recent arrangements, the game is scheduled to be played at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan tonight (January 27).

Going into this clash, it can be highlighted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria could be perceived as the feasible winners as they are yet to be defeated in the tournament, having secured two wins and a draw in the group stage.

On the other hand, Cameroon obtained their only victory of the tournament so far in their final game of the group stage fixture against Gambia, as they've underperformed in contemporary times.

Thus, this writing will look to analyse three critical individual battles that could define the outcome of this clash. Without any additional hesitation, let's look at them.

#3 Alex Iwobi vs Zambo Anguissa

Croatia v Nigeria: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

In terms of midfield ingenuity, there's hardly a Super Eagles midfielder that's more inventive in attack than Iwobi, and that's why he's a pivotal player for his nation going into this clash.

If you watched Nigeria's group stage games, you would notice that the midfield strived to pose any real threat whenever Iwobi was unavailable, specifically against Guinea-Bissau before he came into the fray in the second half.

Thus, his proficiency to create chances for the attackers is highly needed in this encounter for players like Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen to thrive.

In terms of experience at the heart of the Indomitable Lions midfield, Anguissa is the best, as his potential to solidify the defensive aspect of the midfield has proven to be efficient in recent years. Hence, it remains to be seen who emerges on top in this important individual battle.

#2 Toko Ekambi vs Zaidu Sanusi

Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

One of the attackers that Cameroon could use to hurt and breakdown the Super Eagle's solid backline is Toko Ekambi.

By default, the forward is an extremely versatile player whose ability to put the ball in the back of the net is scrumptious. By extension, he's also very strong and knowledgeable with the ball at his feet. Thus, Zaidu Sanusi will have his work cut out.

However, in terms of defensive solidity in the competition so far, the FC Porto left-back has proven to be one of the brains behind Nigeria's terrific defensive performance so far.

If he could silence the Cameroon forward in this encounter, he could potentially be pushing Nigeria to the quarter-finals of this year's edition.

#1 Victor Osimhen vs Christopher Wooh

SSC Napoli's Victor Osimhen could lead the line for Nigeria against Cameroon

As expected, the present African player of the year is one of the most intelligent strikers, and he's also a player that Cameroon's defence would have to closely monitor if they intend to emerge victorious in this clash.

In simple terms, Osimhen is an extremely robust and powerful striker who could defeat defenders in quick succession, as his finishing proficiency is tremendous as well. Furthermore, his ability to hold on to the ball and to create room for other attackers have proven to be extraordinary.

Therefore, Christopher Wooh would have to be careful, as he would be eager to pocket the Super Eagle's number nine in this encounter. If the Cameroonians could keep Osimhen under wraps, Nigeria's attack could struggle.