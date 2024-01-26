Nigeria vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

Nigeria will face Cameroon at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

This match brings to mind the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations, which was coincidentally hosted by Cote d’Ivoire. Cameroon defeated Nigeria 3-1 to claim their first continental title back then.

Both teams have met countless times subsequently but this is the first time they will face off against each other in Abidjan since that final.

Super Eagles are gunning for a fourth title, following their 1980, 1994 and 2013 successes. The team received rave reviews ahead of this tournament due to the presence of current African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen.

However, they opened their campaign with an uninspiring 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea before winning the two other games to top Group A.

Cameroon are one of the former winners who are yet to prove their worth at the 2023 Afcon. The five-time champions snatched one point from their opening game against Guinea in Group C but were hammered by reigning champions Senegal 3-1 in their second outing. A late win over Gambia (3-2) helped Cameroon to get through to the knockout stages.

Coach Rigobert Song’s men remain a team to beat but their title credentials will face an acid test against Nigeria. With the goalkeeping issues seemingly resolved, Cameroon are expected to field a more cohesive unit on the day.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nigeria have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Cameroon.

Nigeria are honouring their 20th participation while Cameroon are appearing for the 21st time in the competition.

Nigeria have lost once in their last 10 matches while Cameroon have suffered three defeats.

Cameroon are the second most successful team at the Afcon with five titles behind Egypt, seven.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Prediction

Nigeria have not been prolific in front of goal, netting twice so far, with Osimhen contributing just one. However, the Super Eagles have better teamwork thanks to a fluid midfield, but it would mean nothing if their misfiring forwards fail to set things right.

Cameroon are expected to up their game against the Super Eagles by, notably, improving their defence as well as their attack.

Nigeria are slight favourites heading into the game and we predict them to secure a win and qualify for the quarter-finals.

Prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Cameroon

Nigeria vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nigeria

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nigeria to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cameroon to score - Yes